Seattle Plans To Fight Lewd Acts At Park With 'Public Masturbation Deterrent Infrastructure'

Seattle homeowners who live near Denny Blaine Park say that the park has been allowed to be turned into a "a regional venue for criminal and uncivil behavior" by the city's elected officials.

What exactly does that mean?

Well, it's now a spot that has been overrun by dudes masturbating in public. Not exactly the sort of family-friendly atmosphere you hope a park would be.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

It's certainly not an area you want to live next to. But don’t worry, the city has a plan.

That plan is to spend taxpayer money, according to KOMO News, on "public masturbation deterrent infrastructure" at the park. Whatever that means.

Is it a problem the city has allowed to get worse over time? Are they aware of the growing scenes of nudity and public masturbation in broad daylight at the park?

The answer to both of those questions, a group of Seattle homeowners who go by the name "Denny Blaine Park for All," says, is yes.

Seattle homeowners are tired of people pleasuring themselves in the park in broad daylight

They filed a lawsuit last week in the King County Superior Court hoping to force the city of Seattle to patrol the park or close it. They also claim in the suit that "the city has breached a fiduciary duty by allowing the rampant activity to continue."

KOMO News reports that the proposal for the "public masturbation deterrent infrastructure" has been on the Seattle Parks Department website for almost a year and that "no city official could immediately explain the language or intent of the plan."

It would seem like a simple fix. Send the police over and have these perverts who keep pleasuring themselves in broad daylight arrested.

Unless, of course, you really don’t care about it. Which seems like there's a reasonable argument to be made that that's the case.

Maybe a lawsuit will help get things moving on putting an end to creeps masturbating in the park in broad daylight.