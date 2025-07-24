Ex-Indians Manager Terry Francona Blames White People Who Like Trump For Name Change

This one hurt me, because I love Terry Francona. He gave this Red Sox fan the greatest eight years of my life.

Two championships, a billion playoff wins, duckboat parades down Boylston – you name it. I'll defend Terry Francona till my last breath. I grew up with him. As a Sox fan, he's part of the family. Always will be.

But, sadly, he's also been brainwashed. The Big D Dems got to him! God, they're good. They get to everyone. Credit where it's due. The Democratic propaganda machine is undefeated. It just destroys all of our childhood heroes.

Francona, who spent a decade in Cleveland, was predictably asked by one of those propaganda arms – USA Today – about Donald Trump's recent mission to get the Washington Commanders and Guardians to change their names back, and … it went about as well as you'd expect.

Sad, but not surprising:

Terry Francona doesn't actually believe this

"I wasn't the one that had to kind of have the (fortitude) to do it," Francona said. "Paul Dolan ultimately was the one that had to pull the trigger. I was really proud of him, because I don't think it was real popular with a segment of probably the older fans that kind of, I guess like Trump, ‘Why can’t it be like it used to be?’

"And I guess my retort would be, ‘There’s probably a lot of people in this country who don’t want it like it used to be.’ And if you’re white, (you’re) probably just fine.’

My God. Come on, Terry! You were doing so well! Honestly, I could've stomached the first part of that. But then he had to bring up the whole "if you're white, you're probably just fine" part, and he just sounds so stupid now.

Which is sad, because Terry Francona ain't stupid! He's one of the smartest dudes in baseball. He survived in Boston for nearly a decade. Do you know how hard that is to do?

But somewhere between leaving Boston, going to Cleveland for a decade, briefly retiring, and now managing in Cincinnati, he's been brainwashed. That'll happen, I reckon.

Look, I think this is all a bit petty on Trump's part. I do. And I'm all for changing these names back. It just feels like wrong time to be pushing for it.

That being said, changing both names was among the dumber things I've seen in sports – and I've seen a lot of dumb things.

Nobody gave a shit except the lefty sports media. Those are the only people who care about those 'VeRy rAcIsT nAmEs,' and they don't actually care. It's all virtue-signaling. It's always virtue-signaling. Trust me.

Same with Terry Francona here. He doesn't actually believe anyone in this country cared about the issue. He certainly doesn't believe the whole "if you're white, you're probably fine" part. Deep down, he knows it's dumb. He knew it when they did it originally, and he knows it now.

But that's the company line, and the message the Libs need to push. It's a dumb one, of course, but most of them are.

Sad.