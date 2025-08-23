Country Music Star Spins Internet Into Frenzy With New Song Tease: LISTEN

Riley Green has some new music on the way, and it looks like he might have a major new hit on his hands.

As OutKick readers know, the "Jesus Saves" singer is one of the biggest names in all of country music, and his rise is unstoppable at this point.

One of the most impressive things about Green's music is that he's able to cross the entire spectrum for country with his tracks. Some are uplifting and fun. Others take listeners on an emotional ride.

Riley Green teases new song "Make it Rain."

Green has been in the studio cooking, and previously teased "Make it Rain" near the start of 2025. Fans were immediately in love with it.

However, there was no follow-up or a release of the song on streaming platforms. It appeared like he might just have been riffing for fun.

It now looks like that's not the case, and it absolutely will be released. Green released a snippet of the studio recording for fans this week, and as you'd expect, it's exactly the kind of music that has made him a star.

The "Change My Mind" singer is trying to make sad country music great again. Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Just like the first time he teased "Make it Rain," fans couldn't get enough. Below are some of the reactions in the comments:

I already know this will be my most favorite song you have ever sang. 🥹

Yassss sad country music 😍

You are so talented. Love this song. You write such beautiful music &lyrics.

Love your song.🎶 🦆🦆😉

Best artist in the genre right now and it ain’t particularly close.

This song ❤️

Soooo good 🔥🔥

I swear…..this guy keeps putting out hits.

Release itttttttttttt

There's no release date for "Make it Rain," but the fact there's clearly a studio version that's been recorded, it's probably a safe guess it won't be long. Make sure to keep following along at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.