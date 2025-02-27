Country Music Star Teases Awesome New Song, Has Fans Going Wild: LISTEN

Riley Green has new music on the way, and his fans can't get enough after a short teaser.

The star country singer and passionate outdoorsman has turned into one of the most popular talents in the genre over the past couple years.

He seemingly came out of nowhere and exploded into a legit A-list star in country music. It's been a ton of fun to watch.

His songs can be incredibly serious or the kind of fun songs you listen to while cracking open beers with the boys. Now, he has a new one in the works.

Riley Green teases new song.

The "Jesus Saves" singer hopped on Instagram on Tuesday to tease his song "Make it Rain," and as you'd expect, it immediately went viral.

"Hope yall like it," Green wrote, in part, in the caption.

Give it a listen below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

As always, it took no time at all for the comments to be flooded with his fans hyping up Green:

And this is why you’ve been voted as one of the top songwriters today.

Love it, so different. I could listen to you play all day

Waiting for the acoustic album. Your voice + guitar is so relaxing

And somehow Beyoncé will win male country artist of the year

Beautiful

i love the song

Make it rain Riley Green you have out done yourself with this song I love it

Riley Green is an outstanding songwriter and singer, and he's proven that fact time and time again. The man simply doesn't miss.

He can take listeners on an emotional roller coaster or have them ready for a massive party. He crushes both ends of the spectrum and that's why he's become such a legit star.

As a big fan of country music, it's been a ton of fun to watch.

It should be a lot of fun to see what he manages to drop next. Let me know what you think of his music at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.