Country Star Sparks Frenzy Online With Simple Picture Amid Nonstop Rumors

Riley Green and Ella Langley have been the focus of intense scrutiny in the country music world.

Riley Green had a pretty witty response to the latest wave of rumors and speculation involving Ella Langley.

For those of you out of the loop, the two country stars have been the focus of speculation and rumors ever since they linked up for a pair of hit songs.

It's not hard to understand why. The two have insane chemistry together, but they've both denied being anything more than friends.

Ella Langley and Riley Green have a pair of incredibly popular songs together. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Penske Media via Getty Images)

Riley Green responds to Ella Langley's new song and rumors.

No matter what the two say or do, the rumors simply don't stop. The situation had gasoline poured on it after Langley released her new song "Never Met Anyone Like You" last week.

Now, I'm not saying it's about Riley Green, but many people online seemingly felt it was. That led Langley to post a TikTok video claiming she has a normal private life and not everything is about drama.

It was clearly Langley attempting to silence the nonstop chatter and noise. Well, Green apparently couldn't help himself from getting involved.

He hopped in the comments section to drop a post of Denzel Washington in reaction to her seemingly denying it was about him.

You can see a screenshot of his reaction here.

Riley Green hopped in Ella Langley's comment section as rumors and speculation continued to fly. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Say whatever you want about these two, but they're putting on a masterclass when it comes to getting attention and staying in the news.

Maybe this is all coordinated and we're all just along for the ride. I honestly couldn't tell you, but they certainly seem to be having fun with all the rumors.

Ella Langley is a very popular country music star. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

What do you think about Ella Langley and Riley Green? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.