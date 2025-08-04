Country Star Pulls Classy Move For Elderly Woman, Touching Moment Captured On Video: WATCH

Country star Riley Green pulled a great move for an older woman attending a show.

Green continues to prove he's a force to be reckoned with in the country music world, and he's also known for taking a lot of time to spotlight his fans.

The "Jesus Saves" singer recently went mega-viral for bringing up a random young woman on stage to sing with him.

She stole the show and absolutely crushed it. Now, he's going viral again for a classy gesture.

Riley Green makes woman's night during show.

Green recently posted a video of himself pulling an outstanding move for an older lady attending his show.

The country star took off his hat, signed it and threw it to the woman, who had secured a spot near the stage.

The look on the fan's face was one of pure shock and joy. Check out the really cool moment below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

The entertainment world is full of people with massive egos who are easy to hate. Riley Green isn't one of them.

He genuinely seems like a great guy. Going to concerts should be a fun experience, especially given the price of tickets these days.

I've never been to a Riley Green show, but might have the opportunity next month. I have every intention of doing my best to make it. Seems like it's definitely worth the price of admission, and the fact he makes sure fans have a great time is just further proof as to why he's a country star.

Are you a fan of Green's music? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.