Country Star Shares Wild Story Involving A Bra, His Grandma And An Ex-Girlfriend: WATCH

Riley Green shared a hilarious story about an awkward interaction involving an unlikely combination of people and things.

The "Jesus Saves" singer continues to prove he's an unstoppable force in the country music world. The man's rise has been awesome to watch.

His music covers a large spectrum of different vibes and tones. He's a great entertainer and is a huge outdoorsman. He checks all the boxes for the OutKick audience, and that includes storytelling about when things go sideways.

*RELATED: Country Music Star Rocks Tiny Bikini In Spicy Photo*

Riley Green shares hilarious story involving a bra.

Now, when you think about your grandmother, you probably don't think about bras, but buckle up because Green has a story to share.

Specifically, an ex-girlfriend found a bra his grandma bought as a joke to throw on stage (a common thing at some concerts), and he found himself having to wiggle out of an unexpected situation.

The country music star said the following on "Audacy’s Katie & Company," according to Whiskey Riff:

"I will tell you a funny story, I played in Huntsville one time at a smaller venue, this was years ago, and my grandmother Lola Jean was at the show in the balcony. Somebody threw a bra onstage, and I picked it up, ‘I was like grandmother, what are you?’ Joking that it was her bra. And then fast-forward two years, I guess I had a girlfriend at the time, and she was at my house and looking through the pantry. There was a bra, still had the tag on it, and each whatever you wanna call… each receptacle, was this big. And she was like, ‘What is this?’ And my grandmother had bought a giant bra to take one of my shows to throw onstage, like, as a joke. But she put it in my house, so I had to explain this girl that this giant person bra wasn’t mine, it’s my grandmother's. She was like, ‘Yeah, right.’ I think about that a lot when bras get thrown onstage."

You can watch Green's comments below starting around 11:00 in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

I like how Green says, "I guess I had a girlfriend at the time."

Is he really not sure? He guesses he had one "at the time?" Just a bit of a funny way to word things, and I know how awkward this situation must have been.

I don't have to guess because I was once in a shockingly similar situation. I've never publicly told this story, but it was 13-years-ago at this point.

My college roommates and I were moving out of the house we were in and a bunch of our moms were there. When we moved my bed, there was a bra, a thong and earrings under it. To this day, I do not know whose they were, but as you can imagine, the three moms standing in the room weren't overly impressed.

Then, another mom walked upstairs holding a Playboy: Big Ten Edition because her son told her it was mine after she found it in the living room during cleaning. In the span of 45 seconds, I tried to explain to rural Wisconsin mothers that I didn't know whose lingerie and jewelry this is, and then I had to explain a Playboy.

Bang up job from my roommate for throwing me under the bus for that one. So, I definitely understand the awkward nature of a situation like the one Green found himself in and his then-girlfriend not believing him.

What do you think about Green's experience and my story? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.