Country Star Brings Random Woman On Stage To Sing, And She Stuns The Crowd: WATCH

Riley Green's "Don't Mind If I Do" is one of his most popular songs.

PublishedUpdated

Riley Green pulled an awesome move for a young woman attending a show in Pennsylvania.

As OutKick readers know, the "Jesus Saves" singer is one of the most popular men in country music, and for good reason.

All he does is drop hits, put on awesome shows and fill his social media accounts with cool content. The man is going to be a player in the country music industry for the long haul.

*RELATED: Country Star Shares Wild Story Involving A Bra, His Grandma And An Ex-Girlfriend: WATCH*

Riley Green is one of the coolest acts in country music. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for ABA)

Riley Green brings fan on stage to crush duet.

Green was performing at the York State Fair this past weekend, and decided to bring a random fan named Rachel on stage to sing "Don't Mind If I Do."

The popular song features Ella Langley, and he needed someone to perform the female vocals. The random person he picked didn't disappoint.

The young woman stunned the crowd with her performance, and Green was also clearly impressed. You can watch the incredible moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are a lot of clowns and losers in the entertainment/music world. The egos some people have would shock you once you see behind the curtain. It's honestly pathetic.

It's good to know there are some good people out there willing to take some time to shine a light on others. Riley Green is a superstar, and he gave this young woman one of the coolest moments of her life.

She didn't fumble it. Rachel absolutely crushed it and had the fans in a state of awe. Incredible on all levels.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 05: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Riley Green performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Riley Green performed a duet of "Don't Mind If I Do" with a random female fan, and it was excellent. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

What did you think of the performance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Tags
Written by
David Hookstead is a reporter for OutKick covering a variety of topics with a focus on football and culture. He also hosts of the podcast American Joyride that is accessible on Outkick where he interviews American heroes and outlines their unique stories. Before joining OutKick, Hookstead worked for the Daily Caller for seven years covering similar topics. Hookstead is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin.