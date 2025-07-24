Country Star Brings Random Woman On Stage To Sing, And She Stuns The Crowd: WATCH

Riley Green's "Don't Mind If I Do" is one of his most popular songs.

Riley Green pulled an awesome move for a young woman attending a show in Pennsylvania.

As OutKick readers know, the "Jesus Saves" singer is one of the most popular men in country music, and for good reason.

All he does is drop hits, put on awesome shows and fill his social media accounts with cool content. The man is going to be a player in the country music industry for the long haul.

Riley Green brings fan on stage to crush duet.

Green was performing at the York State Fair this past weekend, and decided to bring a random fan named Rachel on stage to sing "Don't Mind If I Do."

The popular song features Ella Langley, and he needed someone to perform the female vocals. The random person he picked didn't disappoint.

The young woman stunned the crowd with her performance, and Green was also clearly impressed. You can watch the incredible moment unfold below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

There are a lot of clowns and losers in the entertainment/music world. The egos some people have would shock you once you see behind the curtain. It's honestly pathetic.

It's good to know there are some good people out there willing to take some time to shine a light on others. Riley Green is a superstar, and he gave this young woman one of the coolest moments of her life.

She didn't fumble it. Rachel absolutely crushed it and had the fans in a state of awe. Incredible on all levels.

What did you think of the performance? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.