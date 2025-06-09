Country Music Star Reveals Common Sense Dating Red Flag: WATCH

Riley Green has a very simple standard for what's a deal-breaker with a woman.

Green, a man who constantly deals with relationship rumors, is one of the most popular men in all of country music.

His career has taken off like a rocket ship, and he shows no signs of slowing down. With increased popularity, it's easy to understand how dating prospects might also improve.

Just don't get on the wrong side of his mother.

Riley Green reveals dating red flag.

The "Jesus Saves" singer appeared on "The Highway" on SiriusXM, and made it clear his biggest deal-breaker is shockingly simple.

It's game over if his mother isn't a fan of a woman.

"A dating red flag for me would be if my mom doesn't like you. Not going to work," Green explained. You can watch his comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It's hard for a relationship to work if your family hates your significant other. That's just common sense, and I'm sure many people agree.

If not, then let me know and we can embrace in a friendly debate! All I know is that life is simpler when everyone gets along.

The last thing you want is to be dating a woman your mother and family can't stand being around. Fortunately, I can't say I've had to deal much with that.

It sounds like Riley Green wouldn't even let it get that far because his mother knows best.

What do you think of Green's stance and relationship red flag? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.