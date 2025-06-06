Country Music Star Bluntly Responds To Viral Rumors With Chippy Comment

Riley Green claims he finds out about his current relationship status the way the rest of us do:

The internet.

The incredibly popular singer seems to be linked to a new star every other week. The two most famous examples are Ella Langley and Megan Moroney.

To be clear, Green has never confirmed a relationship with any other high-profile singer, and openly denied being with Langley.

Riley Green addresses relationship rumors.

Yet, nothing he says or does seems to slow down the nonstop rumors that constantly go viral. Now, he's hitting back in blunt fashion.

Green said the following Thursday on Country Nights Live with Bev Rainey, according to Whiskey Riff:

"I find out who I’m dating weekly, you know, on social media. That’s a pretty big on there. But I think a lot of stuff I see is so outlandish that it keeps me humble a little bit, then don’t have to worry about. I’m like, okay, don’t say anything on there. It’s interesting. how things like shaving your mustache can become viral now, I never thought that would be a thing."

There you have it, folks. Riley Green doesn't seem to be dating anyone, and thinks the rumors are "outlandish."

Welcome to life as a country music star. Something tells me printing money and cranking out plenty of hits helps him get through the rumors a bit easier.

Also, constantly being rumored to be dating other A-list stars has to be a bit of an ego boost. Let's not kid ourselves, even if the rumors aren't true.

For now, Green seems focused on music and hunting. Not a bad life to be living. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.