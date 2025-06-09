Insanely Toxic Dating Habits Go Viral, Prove Some People Need Serious Help

Reddit is on fire with the worst things people can do in a relationship.

It's been a minute or two since I Iast dived into relationship advice here at OutKick. I've been busy rebuilding my home after a horrific flood and I've also been on a country music bender.

However, something caught my eye that I simply couldn't ignore:

Toxic dating habits.

Toxic dating habits go viral.

A viral Reddit thread is popping off with the most toxic things that can happen while dating, and the responses prove some people need a lot of help in life.

Check out some of the responses below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com:

Testing people instead of being honest

Recording your partner for pranks or "relationship tests" for social media.

Performing for each other instead of being real. People feel pressure to be endlessly witty, effortlessly cool, or emotionally detached like dating is a game of who can care less first. It’s exhausting and kind of dehumanizing

Comparisons. Stop comparing your couple, your actions, and your involvement to what you see others doing on the Internet.

Treating jealousy as a love language

Tracking each other’s every movement.

The expectation to respond to texts immediately. Like you owe your partner your full time and attention.

Playing hard to get

Being obsessed with social media.

I might get hate for this but demanding your partners location/and or making it mandatory to share locations. I understand for safety purposes but for me it feels rooted in ownership, insecurity and mistrust.

Being completely disingenuous from the get go.

No label situationships. No one asking you to get married on date 2, but at least figure out what the relationship is.

Posting publicly your lover's quarrel. Like bruh, you're embarrassing your partner on social media? And posting it next morning like nothing happened??

Seeing numerous people at the same time. Not even trying to take the time to get to know one person before moving on. Just as many as possible, as if this is the way to find the right person.

Talking about exes excessively, being hung up on exes, and jumping from person to person instead of committing.

Having to get permission from your partner before going out or running errands

Posting everything about your relationship online

Deceiving someone into thinking you are exclusive to enjoy their focused attention.

Hookup culture

Looking through each others phones.

Texting every second and a half.

Dating apps

The extreme categorization of sexual/romantic relationships

Open relationships

There are a couple of points to make here. First and foremost, people who do location tracking and go through a person's phone need to be on a watch list.

That's psychotic behavior, and can't be normalized. Deport them with all the other criminals President Donald Trump is kicking out of the country. It's insane behavior and should be treated as such. Gentlemen, if a woman ever asks to have your location or scroll through your phone, run like your life depends on it because it probably does.

Secondly, I have witnessed some stuff over the years that I probably can't share in case my mother reads this. We're a family site, after all.

However, I do have a great story about toxic behavior that is, honestly, a bit hilarious in hindsight. I was dating someone back in the day who cos-played as having a lot of money and her spending habits were outrageous. I have no idea who taught this woman how to handle money, but they failed. They failed in a big way.

Now, as a working-class guy who definitely doesn't know anything about high society or wealth, I just found the entire thing bizarre. This person loved to throw money around on dumb stuff, and that's something I can't stand.

Maybe it's my blue-collar roots. I don't know, but that behavior absolutely fried me. It should go without saying that we didn't last long.

There are certainly a lot more stories I could share, but we'll leave those classified for now. Do you have any crazy relationship stories? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.