Riley Gaines Triggers The Trolls With Her Pregnant Alcatraz Swim

Riley Gaines triggered all the insufferable social media libs on Friday when she decided to take a little swim from Alcatraz to shore to quite literally test out the waters.

Actually, let me rephrase that with some more context.

Riley Gaines, 31 weeks pregnant, triggered all the insufferable social media libs on Friday when she decided to take a little swim from Alcatraz to shore to quite literally test out the waters.

Nowwwwwwwwwwwww you get it, right? All the Twitter doctors and nurses are PISSED today, even though they don't know their own ass from their elbow.

The same libs who are still getting tested for COVID in 2025 – seriously – are mad at Riley for testing the Bay Area waters in her third trimester.

Choose your fighter, America:

Riley Gaines cooks the left again

That last one is the best one. Even Grok knows these libs are grasping ay straws here. And when you've lost Grok, you've lost the plot. It's that simple.

Nothing like a little lib-triggering to start our weekend. God, I love it. Nobody gets ‘em going quite like Riley, either. They HATE her, which is amazing because all she’s ever done is just … stick up for women. That's literally it.

But once you've turned the corner and gone full lefty, there's no coming back. You're lost forever. You start smelling like a hippie. Looking like one. Wearing masks. Hating Trump. Hating women. Hating America.

That's a lib – both in real life and online. A quick internet search would've shown that swimming at 31 weeks pregnant is completely safe.

I would also assume that Riley consulted with her doctor before making this swim. I have two kids. Trust me, moms don't do a thing without consulting with their OBGYNs. That's how it works. I'm pretty sure ours still sends us a Christmas card every year.

But, the haters will always hate. No use in trying to turn 'em at this point. Just let Riley cook, and let them hate.

Let's have a big weekend.