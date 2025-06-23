Title IX Was Meant To Protect Women — Not Erase Us | Riley Gaines

The fight for Title IX isn’t over. But if we pursue truth with courage and clarity, we will win.

Happy Anniversary, Title IX! It was 53 years ago that a generation of fearless women paved the way for the rest of us.

Leaders such as Representative Patsy Mink, the first Asian-American woman elected to Congress, Bernice Sandler, known as the "Godmother of Title IX," along with Representative Edith Green and Senator Birch Bayh, fought to pass a law that guaranteed women the same rights as men to learn, compete, and succeed. Title IX declared that women deserve the full human experience of intellectual challenge and physical development.

For most of history, women were denied the opportunity to grow and compete in sports. In 1966, Bobbi Gibb became the first woman to run the Boston Marathon — but only by hiding in the bushes and running without an official number. A year later, Kathrine Switzer registered under her initials, KV Switzer, and was nearly tackled by a race official trying to stop her from competing. These women, and countless others, laid the foundation for the creation of a separate women’s division in 1972.

That same year, Title IX became law, opening doors for women to step onto fields and into leadership. These women were equipped to compete and win, both in sports and in life. It helped raise a generation of women who graduated stronger, more resilient, and more prepared to assert their presence and value in the world. Just this year, a record-breaking 235,735 women competed in NCAA sports — a testament to the enduring legacy of Title IX.

I am one of the beneficiaries of Title IX.

As a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer, I credit Title IX for my athletic career — and for shaping who I am. Waking up at 4 a.m. to train for hours every day, racing against the clock and against my limits, learning how to lose, how to lead, and how to rise again. These experiences taught me discipline, humility, confidence, and camaraderie. They gave me a voice. They made me whole.

But just as women were reaching new heights — earning scholarships, shattering records, leading teams —Title IX was hijacked. Under the Obama and Biden administrations, this landmark civil rights law was gutted in the name of "inclusion." Democrats redefined Title IX to accommodate radical gender ideology, allowing men who identify as women to compete in women’s sports, to access women’s locker rooms, and to displace the very people Title IX was meant to protect.

This is a war on women.

It is a deliberate, coordinated effort to tear down the very structure built to elevate us. Just as we were finally reaching parity, our hard-earned protections were rewritten and erased.

When I tied with a male swimmer at the NCAA championships, I wasn’t just denied a trophy, I was denied fairness. I was devalued. And I was told to shut up and take it.

That was the moment I realized: this isn’t just about me. It’s about every girl whose voice, safety, and opportunity are being stolen.

Thankfully, change is happening. President Donald Trump has proven to be a champion for women, standing up against gender ideology extremism. Under his leadership, the Department of Justice and the Department of Education have taken bold steps to restore Title IX to its original intent. The biological definition of sex under Title IX has been reinstated. Funding has been frozen for schools that violate the law. A new Title IX Special Investigations Unit has been created to hold institutions accountable, and states such as Maine and California have proven they have their work cut out for them.

Title IX was written to protect women based on biological sex — not self-identified gender. To lose that foundational truth is to lose the heart of the law itself.

And why does that matter? Because growth in sports is about more than medals. It’s about pushing ourselves mentally and physically, developing character, working hard, failing with grace, and winning with integrity. Sports are the training ground for life. And if we allow Title IX to be redefined, we risk losing not just championships — but the next generation of women leaders.

To every female athlete, whether you’re just starting or training at the highest level, know this: your voice matters. Speak the truth. Your courage today will protect the girl who comes next — the one who dares to dream, to train, and to win.

On this anniversary, I honor the women who fought for Title IX. They gave us a future. Now it’s our turn to protect it.

The fight isn’t over. But if we pursue truth with courage and clarity, we will win.

For them. For us.

And for every girl yet to chase her dreams, including our little girl, who will be born in just a few months.