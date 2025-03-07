Rep. Rosa DeLauro Outdoes Her Liberal Colleagues With All-Time Cringe Video

Have you ever heard of Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT)? Well, now you have, thanks to the most cringe video on the internet right now.

If you watched Trump’s speech to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday, she was the purple-haired hag with resting face who also happened to be wearing a camo cardigan (weird choice, I know). But today, she appeared on X as a trendy social media influencer.

At least, that’s what she was going for. What she actually portrayed herself as was…something way different.

This 82-year-old woman ran a 50-second video of herself explaining why the Democrats were better for the American people than the Republicans are. The plot twist was that she read it using slang that teenagers these days use.

Needless to say, it was the stuff you would find in your nightmares. Try to hold in the vomit as you watch it.

Wow. Just, wow.

Leave it to Democrats to think that using a person who should be in assisted living right now could appeal to a younger audience by spitting out a few slang terms. Heck, they couldn’t even pick a song most of you kids would recognize. I knew it was the audio from "Just A Girl" by No Doubt , but I’m also almost 25. If you want to appeal to teenagers, pick a song that came this century.

Mind you, this is coming literally one day after they released this horrendous video of a bunch of female dems pretending to be fighters in a video that were going to take on the Republican Party.