Rep. Rosa DeLauro Outdoes Her Liberal Colleagues With All-Time Cringe Video

Published|Updated

Have you ever heard of Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT)? Well, now you have, thanks to the most cringe video on the internet right now.

If you watched Trump’s speech to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday, she was the purple-haired hag with resting face who also happened to be wearing a camo cardigan (weird choice, I know). But today, she appeared on X as a trendy social media influencer.

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 16: Rep. Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) released a video that was so awkward it will make you want to puke. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

At least, that’s what she was going for. What she actually portrayed herself as was…something way different.

This 82-year-old woman ran a 50-second video of herself explaining why the Democrats were better for the American people than the Republicans are. The plot twist was that she read it using slang that teenagers these days use.

Needless to say, it was the stuff you would find in your nightmares. Try to hold in the vomit as you watch it.

Wow. Just, wow.

Leave it to Democrats to think that using a person who should be in assisted living right now could appeal to a younger audience by spitting out a few slang terms. Heck, they couldn’t even pick a song most of you kids would recognize. I knew it was the audio from "Just A Girl" by No Doubt, but I’m also  almost 25. If you want to appeal to teenagers, pick a song that came this century.

Mind you, this is coming literally one day after they released this horrendous video of a bunch of female dems pretending to be fighters in a video that were going to take on the Republican Party.

The White House Responds To The Democrats' Embarrassing Video With Their Own Version, And It's A Bloodbath

 

OutKick’s Zach Dean said that the left may never win another election after that insane video. If that weren’t already the case, DeLauro’s attempt to be cool removed any doubt.

Tags
Written by
John Simmons graduated from Liberty University hoping to become a sports journalist. He’s lived his dream while working for the Media Research Center and can’t wait to do more in this field with Outkick. He could bore you to death with his knowledge of professional ultimate frisbee, and his one life goal is to find Middle Earth and start a homestead in the Shire. He’s still working on how to make that happen.