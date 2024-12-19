Rep. Nancy Mace Triggers The Libs And Shakes Up Capitol Hill With Defiant Outfit

Nancy Mace has done it AGAIN.

I know – how can one lawmaker win this much? How can one congresswoman continue to infuriate Libs with such ease? How can one ex-Waffle House waitress continue to just press all the right buttons?

Well, it's simple … because she's one of the good guys. That's how she keeps winning. She fights for real women, fends off attackers with grace and aplomb, and throws on outfits like THIS on an otherwise slow Wednesday night just to keep the lunatics on the left in check.

Kill Bill!

Nancy Mace is for the people

My God. What a pistol. What an absolute pistol. Just the best. The left is so cooked at this point. The Dems are Done. Finished. Kaput.

How in the hell can they hope to scam the American people when you have people like Elon Musk and Nancy Mace doing the Lord's work? They've gotten away with it for years. For decades. Not anymore.

Trump won, and it opened up the floodgates for sane folks to start dropping the hammer on the wackos on the left. We're not turning a blind eye anymore. The American people have a voice. And, now, we have a face.

Nancy Mace is #ForThePeople. You all thought it was Morgan & Morgan? Wrong. It's Nancy. Kill Bill. Electic.

The left is done. Stick a fork in ‘em. No more spending like a bunch of teenage girls with daddy’s credit card. The adults are back in the room, and they're about to start smashing skulls and balancing checkbooks.

Kill Bill! Go get 'em, Nancy!

PS: INSANE thread here.