Nancy Mace Sets Internet On Fire With Birthday Photo

Nancy Mace had herself an awesome birthday.

The Congresswoman from South Carolina has been in the news a lot lately because she took a stand for defending women's spaces on Capitol Hill.

She successfully lobbied Speaker Mike Johnson to ban males from female spaces. The move came in response to a transgender person being elected to Congress.

Nancy Mace celebrates 47th birthday.

Mace celebrated her 47th birthday on December 4th, and shared a photo Monday of her enjoying some BBQ with her kids and former husband to celebrate the big day.

She certainly got herself an impressive spread. You can check it out below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

It didn't take long at all for people to flood into comments on Instagram and X showing support for Mace:

Happy birthday keep up the good fight, so appreciate your hard work for all of us girls

Happy Birthday Go Nancy Go!!

That food looks really good

A very Happy Birthday to you, I hope you got your birthday wish.

Happy Birthday! You’re a Rockstar

Happy Birthday!! Wishing you all the best!!

Stay young .. keep your wheels a rolling

Happy birthday!! I hope it’s a great one!!

Damn that looks good!!! Happy Birthday

OMG that food looks so good!

You look amazing, Nancy

You look great!

No doubt it takes the support of a good family to #HoldTheLine as you do! Happy Birthday to one of America's great warriors.

Happy 47... you look amazing for 47... like a fine wine...

It's clear that Mace is turning into a legit star on the right, and it's not hard to understand why. She's taking a firm stand to protect women's spaces.

Mace is facing death threats, harassment, the woke mob is coming for her on social media and she indicated she now has Capitol Police protection.

Let's hope she does because it only takes one insane person for the situation to turn into a tragedy.

Fortunately, Mace doesn't seem interested in backing down, and is clearly in high spirits. It's impossible to be in a bad mood when you're crushing BBQ. That's just a fact of life, and that's exactly what she did. Let me know what you think of her post at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.