Red Sox Rookie's Hot Older Sister Has Good News For All The Guys DMing Her This Week

Lia Anthony is already off to the races.

Roman Anthony – the top prospect in baseball who made his Red Sox debut this week – comes from maybe the most Italian family of all-time.

And, of course, that includes having a smokeshow older sister who immediately steals all your thunder on your big night.

A tale as old as time, really. Roman gets it. We all do. You just deal with it, and move on.

Anyway, Lia Anthony went viral earlier this week for obvious reasons – she's an internet star – and it's been off to the races ever since. She's gained over 15,000 new Instagram followers, dealt with hundreds of DMs from horny dudes, and even appeared on WEEI to talk all things Red Sox.

Just kidding! There wasn't much talk about how the Sox would handle the Yankees this weekend at Fenway. It was more centered around her current relationship status.

And, for all your horny dudes out there who live in fantasy land – she's single!

Lia Anthony is all in on her new Red Sox stardom

A lot to break down there. For starters, I still can't get past the fact that Lia Anthony has an older brother named Anthony Anthony. That's so Italian it hurts.

Roman, Anthony, and Lia. I mean, goodness gracious. What a family.

Do love that Lia, at least for now, seems to be leaning into her newfound stardom. Some chicks just don't want the spotlight. They immediately clam up and start making their Instagram private. Not Lia. She's barreling forward, pumping out WEEI interviews and carving out her own path.

The Red Sox, frankly, have needed something like this for a while now. The team has STUNK all season despite actually spending money during the offseason, and fans were getting restless. Weird for Boston, I know.

But ever since Roman finally got the call-up, and his sister made her debut, the team has taken a series from the Rays and now the Yankees are in town this weekend.

First Fenway trip of the year for them, too. Big time moment here for Roman. Bigger moment for Lia.

All eyes are on the first base seats this weekend. Let's see how she responds.