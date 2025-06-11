Red Sox Rookie Roman Anthony's Sister Lia Anthony Is Officially A Star, My Hometown Is On A Run & Pitch Counts

Readers weigh in on 12U kids throwing 170 pitches over seven days

— Jim in Raleigh tells me:

That 170 pitch question hit me in my feels. I was "that kid" circa 1970 Buffalo Little League baseball. I was a "husky kid" who threw nothing but pure heat.

From age 8 to 13, I pitched every inning of every game my team played. I also was a good golfer, & ended up walking onto Purdue's Men's team. Unfortunately, all that baseball pitching destroyed my arm. I ended up having "Tommy John surgery" in 1980, & getting 13 bone chips removed from my right elbow. Ruined with my baseball & golf careers

— Travel Ball Hardo Chris B. in Houston checks in:

When I drafted the rules for my neighborhood's rec league years ago, I used the MLB Pitch Smart guidelines:

And these are very similar to if not the same as what Little League was using back then.

I think the biggest thing to consider is 170 in 7 days a consistent thing for this kid over a significant period of time? If yes, he could start having growth plate pain (or worse). If no, and it's an unusual slate of games close together (for example maybe playoffs) then it's probably fine. In my opinion proper arm care would look at not just what he threw in the last week, but how much has he thrown / will he throw in a month, 3 months, the year.

— Brent P. in Indiana says:

Would you have your pitchers throw 170 pitches in seven days. You are going to get passion from both sides of this argument. I personally would let my pitchers throw that many pitches if there is no soreness. There is a difference between a tired arm and a sore arm. I threw well over that many pitches in a weeks’ time without a problem. When I played, I once threw a complete 7 inning game and then another 3 innings in the second game of a double header. My arm felt great the next day.

Just to clarify. I was in high school when I threw the 10 innings. And Yes at 12 years old I would have no problem kids throwing 170 pitches

— Billy Blanks tweets:

What a historic run for my high school: Now we have an Indiana Pacers dancer!

Screencaps reader Jason D. had his head on a swivel and emailed me this morning with more news from my hometown of Brookville, OH.

— Jason writes:

What a run for your hometown. Track stars and hotties.

Here's what WDTN reported this morning:

A Miami Valley native is fulfilling a lifelong dream.

Brookville’s own, Brooklyn Skinner, has been cheerleading her whole life and that journey continues now as she does so for the Indiana Pacers.

The 24-year-old’s always dreamed of being an NBA cheerleader.

Her path to the Indiana Pacemates began at the age of two at the Miss Margaret Leiber School of Dance and continued through her time at Brookville High School and Wright State University.

Kinsey:

I MUST reiterate that my hometown is the last place I'd expect to produce one of the fastest humans in the United States AND an NBA dancer at the same time in history. We're talking about a town of 6,000 surrounded by cornfields and I-70.

We're talking about the SLOWEST white boy school in the Dayton area. We're talking about a town where cheerleaders typically graduate high school and maybe marry an aging former athlete and they go on to produce the town's next slow quarterback.

We're talking about a town with three stoplights that I know of. There might be a fourth somewhere in town that they've added over the last couple of years.

I am legitimately stunned over what's going on in my hometown.

Speaking of my hometown…I cannot believe there's even MORE content from my hometown

I'm also just learning more about this police chase.

From WHIO:

The chase started around 8:30 p.m. near Diamond Mill Road and Wolf Creek Pike after a Perry Township police officer tried to stop a white GMC Sierra with no visible registration.

The driver wouldn’t stop and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and a nearby Ohio State Highway Patrol helicopter join in on the chase.

Kinsey:

I went 17 years without talking much about my hometown and here we are talking about that area nearly non-stop for over a week. The content gods are completely dialed in right now.

My dad will have me on the phone for an hour going over all of this.

More on Roman Anthony's debut with the Boston Red Sox

You'll meet Roman Anthony's sister in today's column, but there's more to this guy's story than his hot sister.

Yes, that's a very interesting headline from my employer, and I would like to RESPECTFULLY disagree

"Mowing, raking, digging and lifting might seem like harmless weekend chores, but according to Dr. Michael Policastro, a board-certified emergency physician and medical toxicologist in Cincinnati, Ohio, they can be physically taxing," my fellow Fox-paid employee Khloe Quill writes.

That is 10000% true.

So the alternative is that we just stop doing those activities because we may be sore at the end of said chore, and we let our properties look horrendous?

I cannot, for the life of me, subscribe to such mental gymnastics, and it's not a narrative I'd ever push on league members.

Respectfully,

The Commissioner of the Thursday Night Mowing League

Summer of Tubing: I've learned Texas loves its tubing

— Rob in TN says:

Joe, I've been reading your tubing discussion, and I have a few thoughts.

I went to Rice University down in Houston back in the day, and we also tubed in the New Braunfels area a few times a year. However the cooler-dilemma was never an issue, as the tube rental places all had special tubes with plastic bottoms strapped to them, so you could set the cooler in there and simply pull your "cooler tube" behind you. No need to worry about it hitting rocks, filling with water, or whatever hazards might befall a free-floating cooler (unless the rapids were severe enough to flip it, which is unlikely). Spend the extra for the spare cooler tube, totally worth it.

— Tim in Texas City, TX knows tubing:

1. On the a**wipe debate: I don't believe I have ever used a bidet, but I bet it's nice. I have a "Subscribe & Save" subscription for the cheap, Amazon Basic brand of "Dude Wipes". Three packs delivered automatically every 2 weeks for about $5 total. I will never go back to using regular a**wipe like a Neanderthal. Not gonna do it, fellas.

2. I guess I missed the details for your tubing trip (Work is a blur right now. Lots of retiring...not much hiring.). So, I'm not clear on whether you're heading to TX for that or not. If you are, like Brandon, I am very familiar with the San Marcos, Comal, and the Guadalupe. We went every year for vacation when I was a kid. We'd stay for a week, float all the rivers and spend a couple of days at Schlitterbaun. The best parts of floating these rivers are always, 1. The first 1-2 hours, when the crew has a fresh buzz and high spirits...and 2. 3-5 hours later, when everyone is tired, drunk, dehydrated, sunburnt, bruised, maybe a little cut up, but most of all...HUNGRY. When you arrive at the nearest Mexican joint (undoubtedly crowded with hoards of other river-weathered floaters), you (FINALLY!) sit down, and they arrive promptly with instant gratification, those beautiful red, plastic baskets of warm, salty tortilla chips, bowls of red/green salsa and (if somebody wants to splurge, which they will) nacho cheese dip. That moment hits pretty hard.

Have fun!

3. I would give up both of my n**s for 74° right now. I can't get from the office to the truck without catching at least a minimum case of swamp-a** and it's barely 10am...

Did Annie Agar cut too much weight?

— Donny D. weighs in:

Annie needs that 2023 body back, stay off the oz drug, gimme that 10 lbs back.

This message is my opinion, but, id bet I am not alone here sir...

Murray State readers love Screencaps

— Dan in Lawrencburg, KY writes:

Racer Nation appreciates the mention in today's Screencaps. It's great to get noticed for something other than basketball and Ja Morant's stupid decisions. I graduated in '83 (BS in print journalism) and baseball wasn't much at the time and hasn't been for a while. Hoping they can make some noise in Omaha vs UCLA (where former Racer basketball coach Mick Cronin hangs out now.

Sports fans may have a little familiarity with MSU due to the basketball, but football has had its moments, though it's struggling mightily these days.. Mike Gottfried (Pitt, longtime ESPN analyst), Frank Beamer (Virginia Tech), Joe Panunzio (most recently an assisstant with the Eagles) and Houston Nutt (Ole Miss, Arkansas) were all head coaches for the Racers and Ron Zook was a defensive backs coach before eventually getting fired from HC positions at Florida and Illinois.

Anyway, thanks again for the Racer shoutout. Caps is a mainstay for the morning break.

What's the best office chair out there for a 6-foot-1 frame?

— RJM writes:

Looking for help from the Screencaps community. I work for a furniture manufacturer and we make/sell office chairs as part of our offering. BUT, my beloved office chair of 15ish years broke a couple months ago. I've been dealing with a sore back since because we don't make that type of chair anymore and the chairs currently in our lineup aren't near as comfortable for long term sitting.

I tried buying one off Amazon and that was a disaster.

So I'm reaching out for a testimony about a good heavy duty swivel office chair for a 6'1" guy with long legs. Meaning, the seat depth is hugely important! Ideally, the length of my thigh should rest on the seat. It might be a long shot but surely some reader somewhere can help me out.

And that should do it for this Wednesday edition. It's an action-packed one. It's one I'll never forget since it revolves around my once quiet hometown.

The sun is out. We're heading towards the upper 80s, the kids don't have baseball and the yard is LOOKING AMAZING. Let's have a great day.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com or use my personal Gmail that you can easily find

