Red Sox Have Seen Enough & Are Locking Up Roman Anthony's Sister Lia With An 8-Year Extension

Lia Anthony is going to be in Boston for another eight years thanks to brother Roman's reported extension with the Red Sox.

Let me start by saying I hate the Boston Red Sox. I always have and I always will. I'm a third-generation New York Yankees fan and looking up at them in the AL East standings right now makes me puke.

That said, I've been able to see through the hate and recognize their talent and, in some cases, even respect some of the Red Sox players. You know, guys like Roger Clemens, Wade Boggs, and Johnny Damon, to name a few.

I even put the rivalry aside, credit to me, to acknowledge that the Red Sox had a real star in the making with prospect Lia Anthony. I did that early on. Again, credit to me.

Lia stole the spotlight from her brother Roman Anthony, the No.1 prospect in baseball, during his debut at Fenway after his June call-up. She leaned in and put up some numbers right away.

The Red Sox took note of the Anthony family production and aren’t waiting around to lock them up to a long-term deal.

The Red Sox are planning to build their franchise around Lia and Roman Anthony

On Wednesday, it was reported that Lia and Roman are going to be around in Boston for at least another eight years. The 21-year-old outfielder has reportedly agreed to an eight-year, $130 million extension.

The deal is said to keep Anthony with the Red Sox through 2034 and includes a club option in the final year that could make the deal worth as much as $230 million.

When you know, you know. The Red Sox only needed 46 games and an AL-best 32-16 record since the Anthonys made their debut to know they needed to keep them in the plans for the future.

Congratulations and I hope for nothing but the best off the field for Lia Anthony. As for Roman and the Red Sox, I'd love nothing more than for this deal to turn into a Chris Davis-type of contract.

Is it too much to ask for this extension to go down as one of the worst of all-time? I don’t think so. Again, congratulations to Lia - some might say the real talent in the family.