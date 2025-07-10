Raging Lib Bill Nye (The Science Guy!) Hops On CNN And You'll Never Guess Who They Pin The Texas Floods On

You know what's not talked about enough? The downfall of Bill Nye the Science Guy. Seriously.

This is a dude who used to be so cool 20 years ago. When I was in middle school in the mid-2000s, nothing fired us up more than walking into science class and seeing the fatback TV rolled to the front of the room.

You immediately knew it was gonna be a Bill Nye day, and we were gonna be able to coast through this class to the next period. Just the best feeling. And he was fun to watch! That was the kicker.

Most of the time, when teachers decide to be lazy for a day and just throw something on for the kids, you just put your head in your hands and drift away for the next hour.

But not Bill Nye. He had us glued from start to finish. Until now, of course. Now, he has a glued to CNN of all places, not because he's fun to watch, but because he's become such a Lib mouthpiece that it's almost unbelievable to process.

You will NEVER guess who – or what – he blamed the Texas floods on last night. Never!

What's happened to Bill Nye?

I mean, what a loser. Bill Nye has become such a prick. It's so sad to watch. Again, this dude helped get an entire generation of kids through middle school. Now he's pulling out a tiny constitution from his pocket like a weirdo on CNN, and nagging Ted Cruz about climate change.

Amazing. It's honestly amazing. The Dems are so cooked. THIS is the dude CNN is bringing up in the wake of a natural (maybe?) disaster. And folks wonder why Fox News runs circles around everyone else in this business.

Gee, I don't know – maybe because Hannity doesn't have Bill Nye on his show to break down the constitution and then go over the effects of fossil fuels. Just a thought, dummies!

Anyway, Bill Nye is a loser. A scumbag. And, most importantly, so full of crap. He doesn't know his ass from his elbow.

But, then again, nobody outside of Scott Jennings does at CNN, so Bill fits right in!

Sad.