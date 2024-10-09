'Science Guy' Bill Nye Makes Absurd Hurricane Milton Statement

What happens when two hurricanes hit the United States during a super-charged presidential election cycle? You get guys like Bill Nye, the ‘Science Guy,’ going on MSNBC & telling viewers that a vote for Kamala Harris is a vote to stop hurricanes.

Nye, who has a mechanical engineering degree and worked for Boeing before quitting to become a comedian and then turning that into a science show, now fashions himself as a climate change expert who has all the answers.

His answer to solving climate change? Vote for Kamala Harris and the oceans will cool.

"If you have young voters out there, encourage them to vote. People say ‘What can I do about climate change?’ If we were talking about it and associating it with big storms like this, that would be really good, but the main thing is vote," Nye, who now calls himself Climate Guy, told MSNBC.

There you have it. So simple.

Kamala will stop Hurricane Milton and hurricanes that have been occurring for 3,800 years, according to Google's AI search function.

Before Hurricane Helene ripped apart the southeast, Nye came out with an Instagram video he made for the Kamala Harris campaign where he told the audience all about how great she is for society.

"Vice President Harris knows science rules," Nye tells his audience. "President Biden and Vice President Harris have made the biggest climate investments in history.

"When she's president, Kamala Harris will continue the work to address climate change. We cannot afford to have a climate change denier back in the White House.

"So everybody vote. Vote with the climate in mind and we can change the course of history.

Bill, do you think we're all stupid out here?

You're telling me that a woman who doesn't realize the federal government has control over a man's body is going to stop destructive hurricanes by taxing Americans to invest in battery-operated cars?

Kamala wind turbines are going to magically stop hurricanes from happening even though they've been hitting Florida for 3,800 years – at least, according to scientists?

It would be one thing for Bill Nye to flat-out say, I'm voting for Kamala Harris and you should too because I (Bill) don't like Trump.

Instead, he plays you for a fool by pushing a narrative that the world's climate is going to cool because this woman is the president.

Here's a challenge: Find a clip of Bill Nye attacking the Chinese government for being the world's biggest climate polluters

If you're not busy today boarding up your house, try to find a clip of Bill Nye taking direct aim at the Chinese government over pollution.

Good luck.

My next challenge is for you to find a clip of Bill Nye addressing Kamala Harris saying she will not ban fracking, which Google AI says is HORRIBLE for the oceans

"I will not ban fracking. I did not as vice president. In fact, I cast the tie-breaking vote to open up more fracking leases," Harris told Pittsburgh TV station KDKA last week during an interview. "And my perspective on this is grounded in a number of things, including that we don't have to ban fracking to do the work that we can do to also invest in a clean energy economy."

Bill, you need to address this. Kamala isn't against banning fracking, but Google says fracking is horrible for warming oceans, but then you tell people a vote for Kamala is a vote to cool the oceans, but she's not for banning fracking.

Bill, please explain.

Folks, please understand that a vote for Kamala isn't going to magically cool the oceans and make it possible to live on Siesta Key in peace.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com