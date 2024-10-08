Kamala Harris Was A Disaster On 'The View' & Continues To Be A Disaster

Is Kamala Harris trying to lose the Presidential race at this point?

Based on what we heard Tuesday during her appearance on "The View" with the cast of cackling bozos, it sure sounds like it.

When asked a softball question by gasbag Sunny Hostin, the Democratic hopeful froze.

"Would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?" Hostin asked.

Hmm, let's see, economic policies?

Earth to Kamala, your campaign slogan is "A new way forward." It's on your website.

Kamala pauses.

Mumbles.

Shakes her head.

"There is not a thing that comes to mind in terms of, and I've been a part of most of the decisions that have had impact," the vice president said.

So, you're just a continuation of Biden? Got it.

That's a great answer if you're Gavin Newsom or Gretchen Whitmer, and you're ready for this woman to lose Pennsylvania so you can immediately start running for President.

For those keeping track this week, "60 Minutes" pushed Harris into a corner, and she's come out looking worse for wear. Now, Hostin throws a great question at Kamala and she whiffs.

This was supposed to be a media tour where Kamala went after the undecided voters with great fervor and became an orator who could steal the hearts and minds of those who can't figure out how they want to go with their votes.

Is Kamala sure she wouldn't do anything differently than Joe Biden? Let's take a look at his job approval rating

According to the latest numbers from Gallup, Joe Biden's Presidential job approval rating was at 39%, which was three points higher than the lowest point of his term (36%) in July when Biden quit the Presidential race.

How bad is it for Biden right now?

His 39% approval rating is two percentage points higher than Jimmy Carter (37%) during September of his fourth year in office. Biden is one percentage point ahead of George H.W. Bush's 38% just before he lost to Bill Clinton in 1992.

Meanwhile, on The View, this bozo is saying there's nothing she would've done differently from Biden.

Kamala Harris could use a Red Bull because she's running on empty…check that…she's been running on empty

During an appearance on the podcast "Call Her Daddy" that published over the weekend, host Alex Cooper and Harris got into a conversation on any law that gives the government to make a decision about a man's body.

Kamala cackles.

"No…NO…Nooo…No," the Presidential hopeful says.

Kamala must not have heard of the Selective Service during her time wandering around the White House. You know, the law requiring MEN to register for service in the military if THE GOVERNMENT decides to hold a military draft.

Is this a disastrous presidential run? You make the call.

Email: joe.kinsey@outkick.com