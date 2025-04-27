Quinn Ewers Girlfriend Mady Barnes Is Heading To Miami 'To Prove Em All Wrong'

Shedeur Sanders wasn’t the only quarterback to slide down the draft board in Green Bay this weekend. Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, who entered the draft as the No. 6-ranked QB by NFL.com, quickly fell out of contention on Thursday night.

The experts projected him to be selected anywhere from the second round through the fourth round. All was not lost at this point for his girlfriend, Mady Barnes. While she wasn’t going to get the spotlight of a Thursday night selection, she still had Friday night possibilities.

Then the second, third, fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds all came and went. Being drafted in the seventh round, Ewers wasn’t likely going to be in a situation where he could compete for a starting job right away.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Then in the middle of the seventh round, Ewers got the call. The spotlight of the earlier rounds was long gone. He had been selected by the Miami Dolphins with the No. 231 overall pick.

It was a bittersweet moment for Quinn Ewers. He went into the draft with high hopes of being selected much higher, but at least he didn’t go undrafted. A team wanted him.

Miami has a starting quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, but that doesn’t eliminate any chance Ewers sees the field this season. Tua is often injured and those who step in for him haven’t exactly performed at a high level.

Quinn Ewers and Mady Barnes are heading to Miami ready to get to work

Barnes knows ball, she's been around for a few years. She understands that there are worse situations to be in to start a career in the NFL than in Miami with the Dolphins.

She fired off a message on her Instagram Story to the rest of the league, "MIAMI BABY!! TIME TO PROVE EM ALL WRONG."

Barnes then had a message for Miami, "So incredibly proud and overjoyed!! Quinn, you are so deserving of this and a whole lot more! You’re the most driven, dedicated, and genuine man both on and off the field. I’m so excited for this journey and to watch you live out your dreams. GO DOLPHINS!!🐬🧡



"Miami ain’t ready👏🏻😎💃🏻"

What more could you ask for after dropping into the seventh round? Mady Barnes isn't pouting about missing out on a huge draft night moment.

She's full steam ahead on getting down to Miami and getting to work.

Barnes is joining a solid quarterback room in Miami too with veterans in Annah Tagovailoa and Nicolette Dellanno, who have been around the league and learned how to handle all that comes with life in the NFL.

There's no pressure out of the gate for Quinn Ewers and Mady Barnes. They get to sit back and learn the league before having to execute an offense. They'll get their chance.