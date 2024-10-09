Tua Tagovailoa's Wife, Annah, Shares Positive Tweet About Donald Trump On Instagram

Not too long ago, we saw what happened when Brittany Mahomes — wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (but you knew that) — appeared to voice her support for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the upcoming election. Then, after getting all kinds of hate for it, refused to back down.

Now, we've got another NFL WAG posting something that sure looks like support for the former president.

Annah Tagovialoa, wife of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (but, again, you could probably do the math on that one) shared a tweet from media personality Benny Johnson about Trump hosting hundreds of linemen at his resort ahead of Hurricane Milton.

Now, remember, sharing something isn't an outright endorsement, but it wasn't all that long ago that anyone in the public eye would have steered clear of posting anything remotely positive when it comes to Trump.

Who knows who Annah Tagovailoa plans to vote for, but the fact that she has no qualms about posting something about Trump is a good thing.

Sure, she may (scratch that; will) catch some flack from folks on the left who can't stand the thought of someone having an opinion different from their own or even just sharing a piece of info that doesn't completely demonize the candidate they don't like.

But clearly, as was the case with Brittany Mahomes, the Left's old playbook of just pouncing on someone they don't agree with and trying to ruin their lives is way less effective than it used to be.

It'll be interesting to see if we see more of this sort of thing as we get closer to Election Day.