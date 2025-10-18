Tron Bombs, Obama’s Villainous Library, And Cam Skattebo’s Origin Story

All the news you need to know from the week that was...

It's Saturday, which means it's time to get up to speed on all the news you may have missed from last week, with a bit of help from The Punch-Up!

And what a week it was…

We had the latest installment in the TRON franchise falling on its face at the box office, Barack Obama's presidential library looks fit for a Sith, and Cam Skattebo's mom revealed something that might explain why the New York Giants running back is the way he is.

There's more where that came from, too, so let's dig right on in.



WNBA star Angel Reese was part of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show this week. Reese looked a bit uneasy on the runway at first, but as is typically the case, she rebounded well.

The WNBA’s Portland Fire accidentally leaked their own head coaching hire on LinkedIn. Luckily, no one saw it because they were too busy reading about a guy who retired at 28 after getting really into crypto.

In a resurfaced interview, Giants running back Cam Skattebo’s mom said he used to run into telephone poles. This interview appeared in the latest issue of "Things That Make A Lot Of Sense Weekly."

A Publix supermarket in Florida is getting attention for letting shoppers drink beer and wine while perusing the aisles. Big deal; wash out a Starbucks cup, and you can do that in any grocery store.

Barack Obama’s presidential library is being compared to the sort of things the Empire would build in Star Wars. If that’s what he’s going for, so be it, but did he have to make Joe Biden wear the C-3PO costume?



Got all of that?

Good. See you back here next week.