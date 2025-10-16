Obama’s Presidential Library Is Giving Major 'Star Wars' Villain Lair Vibes

Anyone want to grab some books from Darth Vader's lair?

When your time as president is over, one of the only things on your "Must-do" list is to build a library. That's what former president Barack Obama has been working on for a long, long time.

I don't understand why we're still doing the presidential library thing. Someone should change things and build something people would be more likely to visit.

I'm thinking of a theme park. At some point, it will probably happen.

Hell, I wouldn't be shocked if, in a few years, we're all queuing up to ride the Trumpcoaster.

But it's still all about libraries, and Obama's is on track to be completed in 2026. The building in Chicago's Jackson Park is described as being "non-traditional," which might be the understatement of the century so far.

This may shock you, but I am not an architectural scholar. I mean, I still chuckle a little whenever I hear the term "flying buttress."

That said, even I know that this building stinks.

However, some — including Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) think they may have an idea where the inspiration for this building came from.

Turns out, it looks right at home, a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

It kind of reminded me of the Imperial base on the tropical planet, Scarif, from Rogue One (the best Disney-era Star Wars flick, and it's not even close), but it definitely looks like something that came from the flannel-shirted brain of George Lucas.

If you play the "Imperial March" while you look at that building, it really fits.

Still, there were plenty of other comparisons to be made.

It's a little too late to go back to the drawing board… but how did this get through so many rounds of approval?

I mean, not everything has to look like Independence Hall, but why did they model it after the sarcophagus at Chernobyl that keeps radioactivity from leaking out?

Well, they didn't ask me.

If they had, I'd have said build a theme park.

I can see it now: "ObamaLand: Where you can't put a price on hope… Admission $199"