Props To Jake Browning's Fiancée Stephanie Niles For Carrying On Fit Checks As Usual In Short Whiteout Skirt

Bengals backup Jake Browning might be off the field, but his fiancée’s still bringing game-day energy.

Jake Browning got his opportunity to start for the Cincinnati Bengals when Joe Burrow went down in Week 2 with a turf toe injury that's expected to keep him out at least three months. It didn’t go well.

Browning and the Bengals went 0-3, and he only threw for more than 200 yards once. The team responded by trading for veteran Joe Flacco. He was inserted as the Bengals' starter, pushing Browning back to a back-up role.

It's a tough spot to be in, but props to his fiancée Stephanie Niles for not missing a beat. Her support hasn’t wavered. She's still cranking out fit checks as if Browning were still the starter. It's business as usual for her.

Credit where credit is due. She could have watched Browning get benched and pack in until he had another opportunity, but that's not the role of a backup in the NFL.

Niles knows this and that's why, ahead of Thursday Night Football, she was still doing her thing.

The future Mrs. Browning wasn't playing around either. Not with the short whiteout skirt and crop top combo and not with the message she delivered. Listen up, you can learn something from her here.

"I did see a little bit of online discourse about how I'm not going to be doing fit checks anymore. And I just want to say if you thought that you clearly don't know me at all…," she said after giving the camera a look at the whole outfit.

"I am loyal, and I'm loyal to my man and, as long as he is on the Bengals, I am loyal to this team and I want them to win."

Niles added, "So I will be carrying on business as usual and if that upsets you, that's an iss-you. Get it?"

Holy shit. That is being a team player. Everyone from the top to the bottom of the roster has a role. Stephanie Niles' role is elite fit checks whether Browning is playing or not.

You have to be ready to run through a wall after watching that. It's not going to be easy the rest of the way whether Burrow returns or not, but you can’t just give up.

What a message sent here. A mob wife fit for the whiteout against the Pittsburgh Steelers is incredible. What an elite veteran, no plays off approach.

There aren’t many in the league on a 2-4 team putting in this kind of effort.