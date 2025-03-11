President Trump Buys Tesla From White House 'Showroom,' Picks License Plate

President Trump delivered on his promise Tuesday, purchasing a brand new Tesla to stand in solidarity with Elon Musk against radicalized anarchists who have begun vandalizing and destroying Tesla and their charging stations.

In true Trump fashion, the President made his Tesla purchase an absolute spectacle, essentially turning the White House driveway into a Tesla showroom, with five different vehicles, including a Cybertruck. Elon Musk was in attendance and walked the President from car-to-car to discuss the various features.



At one point, Trump got into one of the Teslas and joked about "giving the Secret Service" a heart attack, as Musk joined him on the passenger side and discussed how the vehicle could go from 0 to 60 mph in just two seconds.

WHICH CAR DID TRUMP GO WITH?

After looking at the various Tesla vehicles for 20 minutes or so while also taking questions from reporters, Trump said that he would be buying a Tesla Model S Plaid. As far as color? Red, of course, for him to drive while also rockin' that red MAGA hat. Personally, I would have wanted Trump to go with a personalized TRUMP version of the Cybertruck, just because that would be the ultimate bad ass troll move.

And just to drive the liberals extra nutty, Trump said that he would get a personalized license plate that reads: "TRUTH." You can imagine the freak-out that many of the deranged anarchists and anti-Tesla brigade were having while watching the impromptu Tesla showroom.

And yes, Trump paid in full and didn't accept any discount. His preferred payment, by the way?

I'll give him a check. I do it the old-fashioned way!"

TRUMP IS FIGHTING BACK AGAINST ANTI-TESLA WHACKJOBS

Earlier Tuesday, President Trump took to his Truth Social account and announced that he would be showing his support and thanks to Musk's DOGE government accountability program, which has put Tesla in the sights of the Far Left.

"Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" Trump began. "But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for."

As for the anti-Tesla Leftists purposely attacking Teslas and their charging stations, they should be careful what they wish for. Trump could very well instruct all the Secret Service and law enforcement to start driving Teslas.

Forget "Air Force One," how about "Truth One," becoming the new vehicular name for the President's Service detail?