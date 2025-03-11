Trump Sends A Message To 'Lunatic' Libs With Tesla Purchase From Elon

President Trump is backing his partner in government efficiency with word that he'll be purchasing a Tesla as a show of support for Elon Musk.

Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform while also calling out radical leftists, who have been targeting Elon and Tesla due to his support of Trump and his efforts to "help our Nation."



Musk's car business has been collateral damage, as the Left looks to target anything and anyone that would dare support Trump. What once began as anti-Elon rhetoric on social media has unfortunately turned into physical vandalism in what, at least in some cases, appears to be coordinated attacks against Tesla cars and charging stations across the country.

TRUMP-TESLA MAKING THE LEFT GO MAD

"Elon Musk is ‘putting it on the line’ in order to help our Nation, and he is doing a FANTASTIC JOB!" the President began.

"But the Radical Left Lunatics, as they often do, are trying to illegally and collusively boycott Tesla, one of the World’s great automakers, and Elon’s ‘baby,’ in order to attack and do harm to Elon, and everything he stands for… In any event, I’m going to buy a brand-new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American. Why should he be punished for putting his tremendous skills to work in order to help MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN???"

ANTI-TESLA ATTACKS

Although Trump didn't reveal what kind of Tesla he'll be purchasing, it has to be a cybertruck, no? Just a giant red, white and blue American tank of a vehicle glistening in the summer sun. It'd be so Trump and so perfect for his brand. Or maybe a Trump-Tesla partnership where fans will be able to purchase a cybertruck with the word "TRUMP" on the side of it. It can go right next to the Trump gold coins or Trump guitar that MAGA supporters have been showing off.

On Tuesday morning, Sean Hannity posted a photo with the President as they both were riding in a cybertruck and checking out all the vehicle's state of the art features that it has.

In all seriousness, what is currently happening against Elon and Tesla is very, very serious.

It's one thing to boycott and not purchase a product. However, it is an entirely other thing to start using violent sabotage against an American company and product, simply because you don't like the founder's politics. Just last month, a Colorado TEsla dealership was vandalized when a woman began throwing Molotov cocktails and spray painting "Nazi car" on some of the vehicles. Meanwhile, on social media there are now almost daily photos and videos being posted of something happening to Tesla cars.

What's even more absurd about the whole situation is that there has been a deafening silence from Democrats about the Tesla attacks and vandalism by what appears o be the new hardcore fringe of the Party.

Only instead of climate change wackjobs sitting and blocking traffic, you have that same kind of mentality going against Teslas across the country.