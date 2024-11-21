Buy A $10K Trump Guitar & Drive Your Lib Neighbor Crazy All Night Long

You can now be the proud owner of a Donald Trump autographed Presidential guitar for the convenient price of $10,000 - which may seem like a lot of money, but just wait until Trump takes over the economy!

Yes, that's right. Whereas past Presidents may be pitching you commemorative gold coins and trading cards, Trump wants you to start shredding like you're an American Badass just like Kid Rock because of course he does.

Imagine the Trump dances you'll be getting when you're jamming out with a Trump guitar? My God.

ONLY 1,300 DONALD TRUMP GUITARS WILL BE SOLD

The limited edition American Eagle ‘45’ Guitar Series is officially endorsed by the President-elect and is currently taking orders for either an acoustic or electric version of the new guitar. Both instruments have a beautiful bald Eagle painted on them with the American flag.

And get this, if you check out Trump's guitar website, you can even see photos of the future President even signing them. What a guy! The acoustic autographed guitar will set you back $10,250 while the electric one is only $11,000.

HOLIDAYS ARE COMING UP…

Sure, you may think you're cool when you bust out a guitar when you're half in the bag when you're hosting a holiday party at the house, but think of the look on people's eyes when they see that your guitar is a limited edition Trump 45 one! You'll make your liberal friend's hair stick up as if they were standing next to Slash's guitar amp.

Meanwhile, how about Trump? The man can sell anything!

