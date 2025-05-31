Pope Leo Had An UNBELIEVABLE Catch From The Pope Mobile - Knicks Win Imminent?

Throughout the playoffs, there's been something Divine about the New York Knicks run, with multiple 20-plus-point deficit come-from-behind victories as well as just making it as far as they have into Saturday night's Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Coincidentally, it just so happened that former Villanova Wildcat graduate Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost - who is a big sports fan, would become America's first-ever Pope, officially referred to as Pope Leo XIV, just a few weeks ago. Immediately, there were stories about Pope Leo's fandom - which included the Chicago White Sox and the "Nova Knicks," featuring former Villanova players Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges.

So, when THE POPE HIMSELF did the ultimate one-handed catch of a plushy doll thrown at him earlier this week while riding in his "Pope Mobile" in Vatican City's St. Patrick's Square, does this mean that the Heavens had opened up and that the Knicks are going to win not only the Eastern Conference Finals, but an NBA Championship?

Or, as some Chicago Bears fans believe - giving some divinity to their wide receiver's catches this coming season.

THE POPE WITH THE HEAVENLY CATCH!

What a video.

Without a single second of hesitation, Pope Leo caught the plushy doll (of himself) that was thrown at him, like the Knicks' Mitchell Robinson slamming down an alley-oop from Jalen Brunson.

Talk about being the MVP, only this time it stands for the Most Valuable Pope!

KNICKS FACE THE PACERS IN A MUST-WIN GAME 6 SATURDAY NIGHT

Yes, that's how Spiritual, or I'm sure some would refer to as desperate, New York Knicks fans have become as they head into a must-win Game 6 on Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers, down 3-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals.

But just like any Gen X or millennial sports fan who grew up watching Angels in the Outfield knows, sometimes good things, breaks, moments, or whatever one wants to call them, come from places humans can't explain, actually can happen. And God knows, Knicks fans need all the help they can get.

All I know is, I'd rather have Pope Leo on my side as a Knicks fan, than John Cougar Mellencamp, that's for sure!

DO YOU THINK THE KNICKS WIN TONIGHT? TWEET ME: @TheGunzShow