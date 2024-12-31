Man Pepper Sprays Police, Gets Hit With Immediate Karma: WATCH

A man learned the hard way that pepper spraying a police officer is an insanely stupid thing to do.

The OutKick crew has been on a heater when it comes to body camera footage. The readers just can't get enough, and I don't blame them.

New police body camera footage goes viral.

Well, we have another wild one to share with everyone. Midwest Safety - a popular YouTube page that shares body camera footage - shared on Sunday from a 2023 incident that is downright wild.

A man was stopped for allegedly shoplifting in a Walmart (the exact location isn't made clear in the video or by Midwest Safety), and that's when all hell broke loose.

What did the man do? Did he comply? Did he follow instructions? No, he decided his best course of action was to pepper spray the officer.

It was off to the races from there. Watch the truly stunning footage below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Of all the stupid things a person can do when stopped by law enforcement, pepper spraying a cop is right at the top of the list.

This dude is lucky he didn't get shot. In theory, an officer can become easily incapacitated by pepper spray and the officer's gun could then be taken.

Attacking a police officer is literally gambling with your life. Fortunately for the officer, he didn't appear to hurt once the shock of the attack and spray was off him.

What do you think of the incident? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.