New Study About How Men Consume News Is A Major Problem For Democrats

Some of the most popular podcasts on the planet are geared towards the male audience.

Men trust podcasts more than anything else to consume news, according to a new study.

We're currently in a unique media climate with podcasts, YouTube and online content exploding and becoming more and more popular by the day.

There used to be a time when you had to be an established TV star to move the needle in the news business when it came to the medium of film/television.

Joe Rogan changed the game with "The Joe Rogan Experience," and there's been a flood of incredibly popular podcasts that have followed.

Now, it appears podcasts have cemented themselves as the top option for men.

Men trust podcasts to get their news.

The Daily Mail published poll results conducted by National Research, Inc. that show podcasts have the biggest market share for how men 18-45 get their news. A total of 1,000 registered voters were polled.

The breakdown for what men trust the most to get their news is below:

26% not sure

18% podcasts

14% social media

14% legacy networks

12% legacy newspapers

10% conservative news

7% liberal news

This study comes as Democrats are scrambling to find a way to win back young men after they went hard for President Donald Trump in the 2024 election.

So far……the results of the pivot are comically stupid.

The results of the poll shouldn't really come as a surprise. Take a look at the top podcasts currently on Spotify.

As of publication, the top three podcasts are "The Joe Rogan Experience," "The Tucker Carlson Show," "This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von." "Andrew Schulz's Flagrant with Akaash Singh" checks in at six, "Shawn Ryan Show" is 11, Shane Gillis' "Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast" is 15, "The Tim Dillon Show" is 22. There are plenty more examples as you work your way down the rankings.

These are podcasts with millions of viewers who draw massive guests and are directly geared towards male audiences.

Democrats seemingly have no interest in cracking that world. How do we know? Kamala Harris refused to do Joe Rogan's show and her biggest podcast appearance was a softball interview on "Call Her Daddy" - currently ranked 10. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance seemingly did every major podcast that would have them.

Here's another little fun fact you might not know. The audience for similar content on YouTube is overwhelmingly male. I've seen analytical data for a hit show I won't name, and it was more than 90 percent male.

That's not a one-off. It's very normal because men are eager to be entertained and educated, and a lot of the best podcasts do both at the same time.

Theo Von is a prime example of this fact. He's interviewed Vance twice, and both times were gold. It directly appeals to young men, and Democrats simply have no answers as they search for a Joe Rogan of their own.

As long as Democrats refuse to get in the game, it's hard to imagine they can appeal to men who are listening to popular podcasts.

Lastly, we should all applaud the unstoppable rise of podcasts. The more information that is out there, the better. That's society at its best, and even if you disagree with people's opinions, you should be happy another medium is blowing up. What podcasts do you listen to? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.