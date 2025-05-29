Hilarious Video Perfectly Sums Up Why Democrats Are A Disaster With Men: WATCH

Democrats simply don't seem to know how to avoid shooting themselves in the foot.

President Donald Trump cruised back to the White House after crushing Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. Republicans took the Oval Office, won the Senate and held onto the House.

It was a blowout across the board, and one of the issues is that Democrats simply don't appeal to regular dudes.

It's a problem they don't seem to know how to fix.

Democrat activist shares cringe comments about men.

You'd think Democrats would move back to the center, and just realize that regular dudes are simply that.

Regular people who mostly want to live life and be left alone.

A smart person would think that, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Instead, Democrats continue to go full cringe. That includes popular Democrat activist Olivia Julianna talking about how much she loves "young men" and how they actually all agree with Democrat policies.

"I spend a lot of time on college campuses...I love young men. I love frat guys, and in that I realize, even the ones who identify as conservative are almost always pro-choice. Almost always pro-gay marriage. You'd be surprised at the number of them who supported Black Lives Matter. I feel like people kind of just lump them into this box when the truth is, again, a lot of them are with us on the issues. They're just not part of our coalition because they feel like they're not welcome," Julianna said during an interview with Micah Erfan.

First off, the overwhelming majority of men are not pro-choice. Data from Gallup shows 49% of men in America are pro-choice, but that percentage does decrease among younger age groups.

Secondly, is there any proof that most American men supported BLM? Only 42% of white men support BLM and 82% of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters oppose it, according to data from Pew Research.

This woman, a self-declared fan of frat boys, has literally no idea what she's talking about or lives in such a tiny bubble she doesn't understand reality.

If men were all secretly liberal, then Kamala Harris would be President right now. Instead, Trump won 54% of male voters and won 52% of the vote among men under the age of 45.

It's pretty simple to figure out how to appeal to men. They love America, football, WWII history, drinking beer with their friends, adventure and a sense of purpose.

Appeal to that and you have a fighting chance. Go woke or make it complicated, and you're 100% going to get cooked.

It's amazing that I'm not even a Democrat and can figure out what they need to do better than the DNC.

What do you think about Julianna's comments? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.