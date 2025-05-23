Liberal Subtly Floats Disgusting Donald Trump Shooting Theory: WATCH

A guest on Piers Morgan's popular show seemed to suggest President Donald Trump might not have been shot.

The President of the United States survived two assassination attempts prior to returning to office for his second term.

The worst one was on July 13th during a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Thomas Matthew Crooks was able to evade Secret Service and police as he climbed onto a roof, and opened fire on Trump and the crowd.

Trump was struck in the ear, and three people in the crowd were also hit in the hail of gunfire. Trump supporter Corey Comperatore was killed in the attack.

Liberal appears to suggest Donald Trump wasn't shot.

It's very obvious to everyone with eyes what happened. Trump literally had a bloody ear and blood streaming down his face during the attack. Yet, liberal Wajahat Ali seems to think there might be some cover-up underway.

"I want the health records of Joe Biden. I also want the health records of Donald Trump. Specifically, I want the records of his failed assassination attempt. You know, the bullet that grazed the ear. That is very traumatic for anybody, especially a 78-year-old man," Ali said during a Thursday appearance with Piers Morgan on "Piers Morgan Uncensored."

You can watch his comment around 9:00 in the video below, and let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

We all see what Ali attempted to do there, right? He's trying to plant doubt that Trump was actually hit by a bullet.

However, we don't have to wonder if there's a cover-up. The government came out and publicly said Trump was hit by a bullet.

Some believe he was hit by a piece of glass from the teleprompters on stage. That, of course, is complete nonsense.

Both teleprompters were completely intact after the shooting. A rifle round even nicking one would have shattered it.

It's amazing some people are so detached from reality that they feel the need to question if Trump was actually shot. The video is out there and the government findings are public.

The idea he wasn't hit isn't just incorrect. It's absolute insanity, and should be treated as such. Of course, Ali thought he was being slick with his comment, but we all know what he was trying to imply.

It's clear as day.

What do you think of Ali's comment? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.