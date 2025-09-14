Phil Mickelson Sounds Off On Those Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Assassination: 'Shaken My Belief In People'

Phil Mickelson is shocked at some of the reaction to Charlie Kirk's assassination.

Phil Mickelson is seeing what the rest of us are in the aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

The majority of people have reacted to the shocking moment by showing they have a soul and have expressed a level of sadness that a 31-year-old father and husband was murdered. However, it's impossible to ignore just how many people are celebrating Kirk's assassination, not expressing one ounce of remorse.

Unlike many with similar notoriety and reach, Mickelson isn't just letting hateful rhetoric about Kirk's death pass by, he's calling out the hate on social media.

Among the many hate-filled individuals who have reacted to Kirk's assassination is George Abaraonye, the president of the historic Oxford Union debate society. Abaraonye, who debated Kirk earlier this year, initially reacted to Kirk being killed by writing, "Charlie Kirk got shot, let’s f–king go," on WhatsApp, according to the New York Post.

Another clip of Abaraonye seemingly promoting political violence after Kirk's assassination has since made the rounds on social media as well, and the clip certainly caught the attention of Mickelson. The six-time major champion is hopeful that those who are spreading hateful rhetoric are held accountable.

The current leadership at Oxford Union has moved to distance itself from Abaraonye.

"The Oxford Union would like to unequivocally condemn the reported words and sentiments expressed by the President-Elect, George Abaraonye, with regards to the passing of Charlie Kirk," Oxford Union wrote in a statement released Thursday, per Fox News Digital.

"His reported views do not represent the Oxford Union's current leadership or committee's view. The current administration has, under President Moosa Harraj, no association with, and is entirely independent from, Mr. Abaraonye's administration."

Mickelson shared the following message on X on September 10, the day Kirk's life was taken away: "I never met Charlie Kirk but I am gutted by this atrocity. Open debate is healthy and essential. Free speech is a constitutional right. Violence for disagreeing with someone is sick, deranged, and creates a greater division that becomes harder to overcome."

Charlie Kirk's memorial service has been set for Sunday, September 21, in Glendale, Arizona, and will take place at State Farm Stadium, the home of the Arizona Cardinals.