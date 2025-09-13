Charlie Kirk Memorial Scheduled For September 21 At State Farm Stadium In Arizona

An NFL stadium might be the only place big enough to host a memorial for someone as big as Charlie Kirk.

Charlie Kirk's memorial service has been set for Sunday, September 21, in Glendale, Arizona, and the venue is one that should look familiar to NFL fans.

What an awesome and classy move by the home of the Arizona Cardinals, as an arena of that size might be the only one suitable for housing all the different lives Kirk touched throughout his short time on this Earth.

Both Kirk's family and the main campus of Turning Point USA reside in the Phoenix area, so it would only make sense that a celebration of his life would take place in nearby Glendale.

Many were speculating whether the NFL would do something official to honor the life of Charlie Kirk, but having his memorial at an NFL venue might be as close as we get to that becoming a reality.

The Cardinals will be in Santa Clara taking on the San Francisco 49ers that day, so the timing of this event makes sense.

The fact that this is taking place on a Sunday is no coincidence either, as Kirk was an avid churchgoer in the Phoenix area and never missed a Sunday service.

It's worth noting, the registration link received so much traffic that many in the comments section were complaining that the website was crashing.

I know it's not ideal, but the fact that this many people are registering is just more proof that Charlie Kirk had more of an impact on politics and young voters than even he may have imagined.

Erika Kirk, Charlie's wife, mentioned in her remarks on Friday night about her husband's passing that she would not let his legacy die with him, as she vowed to make Turning Point even bigger than it was while he was alive.

If the overwhelming response to his memorial is any indicator, that could very well be the case.

"Well done, good and faithful servant."