Pete Hegseth's China War Warning Resurfaces, Is Absolutely Terrifying: WATCH

Some old comments by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth about China have resurfaced, and his comments won't help people sleep at night.

The United States' greatest threat right now is China, and there is no close second. No matter what talking heads on TV say about Ukraine/Russia or Israel/Hamas, none of it matters compared to China.

The CCP poses the greatest threat America has faced since the Soviet Union. Not only is China a serious threat, but the CCP is taking serious steps towards war. That includes building up to invade Taiwan and constructing a bunker 10x the size of the Pentagon to ride out a nuclear war.

We have to take the threat deeply seriously because that's exactly what it is.

Pete Hegseth warned about China's military capabilities.

Hegseth has long been sounding the siren on the threat the Chinese pose, and some old comments from his interview with Shawn Ryan are going viral. The Sec. Def. warned the American public that China's missile capabilities could eliminate our carrier fleets in the opening stages of a conflict. That would be a devastating blow because our aircraft carriers are America's greatest tool for projecting power.

"If 15 [Chinese] hypersonic missiles can take out our 10 aircraft carriers in the first 20 minutes of a conflict, what does that look like," Hegseth warned in a resurfaced clip from his interview with the popular military podcaster.

The Sec. Def. also noted that China's military is being built up and designed with one simple goal in mind:

Confront and defeat the United States of America.

For what it's worth, his comments shared with Ryan are the same I've heard in private for years from people tied to the situation.

You can watch the viral comments in the video below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Like I said above, China is the ballgame. Everything else is a distraction. What's going on in the Middle East and Eastern Europe has no impact on the daily lives of Americans.

I wish that was true for a potential conflict with China, but it's not. A war with China will absolutely impact our lives.

It's the second-strongest military in the world, and America has deep economic ties to the country. Two major militaries haven't engaged in an all-out war since Vietnam. As bad as that was, a war with China would be significantly worse.

We're talking about weapons and firepower the world has never seen before. The good news is that the United States has taken some steps to make sure we maintain our edge.

That includes the production of the new B-21 stealth bomber and the F-47 stealth fighter jet. However, we can't take our foot off the gas because I can promise you the Chinese absolutely will not.

The United States needs to treat China as the enemy it is, and that means preparing to crush them in a military conflict. Hegseth's warning isn't a joke, and we'd be fools to think he's wrong. Let me know what you think at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.