Pete Hegseth's Heavily-Armed Female Bodyguards Have Internet On Edge, Video Is Bada**: WATCH

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had some heavily-armed female guards when departing for a trip to Asia.

The Sec. Def. is on an Pacific tour to Hawaii, Guam, the Philippines and Japan to shore up support and make it clear China will be deterred.

The United States can't tolerate and won't tolerate the CCP expanding its influence, and that means standing by our allies.

That's what Hegseth intends to make clear, but that's not what's captivating the attention of the internet.

Pete Hegseth's heavily-armed female guards go viral.

DOD Deputy Press Secretary Kingsley Wilson shared a video Monday of Hegseth's departure, and people on the internet were quick to notice one thing:

Two heavily-armed female guards rocking rifles, combat kit and hearing protection.

Check out the awesome video below

The exact unit the two women are in isn't clear, but it's almost a certainty they're members of the Air Force Security Forces. The unit is tasked with protecting air bases and sensitive aircraft, such as a plane carrying the Secretary of Defense, both in the air and on the ground. Specifically, they could be what are called Ravens, an elite subsection of the unit.

People were also very quick to weigh in on the two heavily-armed female shooters.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again. There are some *VERY* capable women in the United States military.

There seems to be this belief some people hold that there is no room for women in elite roles. That's simply not true at all, and anyone who believes that at this point is choosing to be ignorant on purpose.

Now, does that mean women should be on the frontlines? That's a debate worth having, but when it comes to elite units, there have been badass women in them for a long time.

How do we know? The United States Army admitted the existence of women in Delta Force - the world's most elite military - a few months ago. Badass as all hell.

Do those two women above look like they're messing around or playing games? Absolutely not. They're armed to the teeth, and you better believe they know how to use those rifles.

God bless the United States military and all the people serving in it. As a history buff and a man fascinated by the military, I have no doubt both women in the video above would start cracking skulls if they had to. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.