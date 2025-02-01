Pete Hegseth Dominates Liberal Media With One Simple Move: DETAILS

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is on an Alabama-style run of success since taking office.

Hegseth was tapped by Trump to lead the Pentagon, and after a close confirmation vote, he hit the ground running.

He targeted wokeness and DEI, put the cartels on notice that all options will be considered and has vowed to make the U.S. military as lethal as possible.

Pete Hegseth crushes the woke media with simple move.

Well, if there were any lingering doubts about whether it's a new day at the Pentagon, I think we can safely erase those.

The Pentagon announced that NBC, NYT, NPR and Politico "will rotate out of the building to allow a new outlet from the same medium that has not had the unique opportunity to report as a resident member of the Pentagon Press Corps."

They will still have press access, but it sounds like the days of living high on the hog are over. It's time for new voices to be heard.

You can read the full announcement below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sometimes, you just have to sit back and laugh. I expected a lot of winning during Trump's second administration, but the first nearly-two weeks have been next-level.

Pete Hegseth is going scorched Earth on the old ways, and seeing the stakes of the future, I love it. Remember, it was recently discovered that China is building a doomsday-style military command bunker to ride out a nuclear war.

Do we really have time for DEI and wokeness?

Not one bit.

What do you think of Hegseth's time at the Pentagon so far? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.