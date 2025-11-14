Hegseth Announces Massive Military Operation As War Fears With Venezuela Skyrocket

A massive new military operation is underway as all eyes are on Venezuela.

The United States military has been smashing drug boats with massive bombing strikes with one clear goal:

Crush the narco-terrorists trying to push poison into America.

However, there's also clearly much more at play. The United States is flooding military assets into the Caribbean, including an aircraft carrier strike group.

Pete Hegseth announces massive military operation.

Now, a massive new military operation is underway, as it looks like a conflict with Venezuela is almost certainly going to happen.

"President Trump ordered action — and the Department of War is delivering. Today, I’m announcing Operation SOUTHERN SPEAR. Led by Joint Task Force Southern Spear and @SOUTHCOM , this mission defends our Homeland, removes narco-terrorists from our Hemisphere, and secures our Homeland from the drugs that are killing our people. The Western Hemisphere is America’s neighborhood – and we will protect it," the Secretary of War announced on Thursday.

The operation in SOUTHCOM's AOR has plenty of tools at its disposal. Below is a look at the military assets that have been rushed into the region.

The USS Gerald Ford is the most advanced aircraft carrier on the planet, and it's surrounded with an absurd amount of firepower.

Now, it's announced Operation Southern Spear is underway to crush narco-terrorists, and that's bad news for Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

The United States government doesn't view him as a legitimate head of state. Instead, he's viewed as a narco-terrorist and criminal kingpin with a $50 million bounty on his head.

He might want to start packing his bags and make sure his passport is still valid.

Lastly, the United States secret black ops ghost ship, the MV Ocean Trader, is also in the region. Who is on it and what the plans are isn't known, nor will they ever be publicly.

However, that ship's existence and presence in the region for the operation is easily among the most fascinating parts of the situation.

There's no clear timeline for strikes on Venezuela, but CBS News reported Thursday that President Donald Trump has been briefed on the latest possible options. Now, it's a waiting game. Let me know what you want to see happen at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.