Trump Puts Massive Bounty On Scumbag Leader Accused Of Working With Drug Cartels: DETAILS

Venezuelan Nicolás Maduro might want to think about beefing up his security.

President Donald Trump isn't playing games when it comes to dealing with Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro.

Maduro is one of the worst leaders in the world, and he's been a consistent thorn in the side of the United States.

The strongman authoritarian leader more or less openly allowed his citizens to flood our border, and the country operates as a criminal enterprise.

The Trump administration is now taking steps to escalate its pressure on Maduro.

Trump administration places massive bounty on Nicolás Maduro.

The situation with Maduro has hit a new level after a staggering bounty was placed on the scumbag leader.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced Thursday night that the United States government is now offering $50 million for any information that leads to the arrest of the Venezuelan dictator.

Bondi alleged in the announcement that Maduro has deep ties to multiple cartels and criminal organizations that are causing problems in the USA.

In all seriousness, this move from the Trump administration is pretty easy to explain. The goal isn't for a bunch of Americans to grab their guns and rush down there to get him.

The goal is for people close to Maduro in Venezuela to turn on him, arrest him and turn him over to the United States.

It could also be going one step higher up the escalation ladder in case Trump wants to take kinetic action. We've seen stuff like this happen before. It's not new.

The greatest example is former Panamanian leader Manuel Noriega. He was ultimately captured by the United States military and convicted on drug charges in an American court.

The precedent exists to take down a foreign leader with drug ties, and trust me when I say our military has gotten significantly more advanced and lethal since it snatched Noriega in 1990.

Also, please don't do anything stupid. Maduro has legit security, and we don't need anyone playing hero ball here. Let the pros deal with it. Yes, would it be fun to grab our rifles and play "Red Dawn" south of the border?

No doubt. It'd be a blast, but the United States has highly-trained professionals to deal with black operations. Leave it to the pros.

