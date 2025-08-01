Trump Scrambles Submarines After Russia Threatens To Use Secret Weapon: DETAILS

President Donald Trump is scrambling a pair of submarines after threats from Russia.

Tensions remain very high between the United States and Russia after multiple attempts to end the war in Ukraine have failed.

Now, Trump appears to be upping the ante as the situation further deteriorates.

Trump moves nuclear submarines after Russia threatens to use secret weapon.

The President announced Friday that a pair of submarines are being moved to secret locations following threats from the Russian Federation.

"Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, who is now the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that. Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the President announced on Truth Social.

You can see his full post below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What sparked Trump's decision? That would be former Russian President and current Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Dmitry Medvedev.

Medvedev posted Thursday on Telegram "how dangerous the fabled 'Dead Hand' can be" in response to previous comments from Trump, according to Reuters.

For those of you who might not be familiar, Dead Head is a highly-secretive Russian weapons system that is only whispered about in circles with access to the highest-classified information on the planet.

Exact details of how the system operates remain nearly completely unknown. However, it's believed the system is designed to launch Russia's nuclear arsenal in the event the country's leadership is wiped out and can't issue a launch order.

It serves as a significant deterrent for a country that might be considering a first strike. It's not known if the United States possesses a similar capability, but if we do, the public definitely doesn't know about it.

Even without a similar system, the United States maintains the capability to launch nuclear weapons in the event civilian and military leadership are hit by surprise. Our submarines - the best in the world - play a large role in that strategy.

Hopefully, the temperature gets turned down before a disaster unfolds.