Hegseth Puts America's Enemies On Notice With Brutally Blunt Message: WATCH

The United States military is designed to crush bad guys, and that's exactly what it should do.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is ready to unleash the might of the United States military at a moment's notice against our enemies.

The United States carried out an epic bombing mission against a drug boat leaving Venezuela, and all signs point to it just being the beginning.

For the sake of our country and our people, we better hope that's the case. The time for justice and vengeance should have come much sooner.

Pete Hegseth puts America's enemies on notice.

Hegseth made a surprise visit Monday to Puerto Rico. The island territory has military resources and assets being stacked up on it amid growing tension with Venezuela and the cartels.

The leader of the Pentagon also hopped on a helicopter to visit the USS Iwo Jima to share one simple message:

Get ready to roll.

"It's not if. It's when. You're on mission. Narco-terrorists and drug traffickers are on notice. We will no longer allow the poisoning of the American people, and the full power of the American military used precisely with a clear mission will be used to ensure the American people are kept safe," the Sec. Def. said during the surprise Monday trip.

You can watch Hegseth's comments below, and let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Hegseth also made it clear while addressing sailors that the build up of naval forces within striking distance of Venezuela isn't simply "training."

As for what comes next, that's difficult to say. It appears by all metrics that more drug boats are going to get blown up. That seems like the bare minimum.

The question is whether Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro - who has a $50 million bounty on his head - gets targeted.

It seems that American can kill drug cartel members without an entire armada off the coast of Venezuela. The USA brings that kind of firepower to a situation when it intends to use it.

How do you want to see the United States handle the drug cartels? Let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.