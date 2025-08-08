Pete Buttigieg Makes Major Admissions On Trans Athletes Competing in Women’s Sports

Pete Buttigieg’s latest comment on trans athletes is his most revealing yet, but he refuses to just say ban trans athletes.

Dork Pete Buttigieg is inching closer finally admitting that biological males dominating female sports is ridiculous.

The Presidential hopeful, who has been trying to prove he's a real man's man to bearded Independent voters, told NPR in July that "there are serious fairness issues" with biological males destroying women in their own sports, but, he just won't do the logical thing and call for a ban.

Instead, we get Mayor Pete appearing on a Substack Live with Aaron Parnas, a Gen Z Lib plant, where the politician tried to play both sides of the aisle.

"I think in order to bring people together on this, we also have to take everyone seriously, including parents who have questions," Buttigieg told Parnas.

"People who have questions or wonder what this means ... they’re going to have questions about how to make sure that’s fair, and we should take those questions seriously and face those together," Pete continued.

Dude, you're just making this harder and harder on yourself. You know it's wrong. You know biological males shouldn't be running track against women. You know biological males shouldn't be smoking volleyballs at women. You know a biological male shouldn't be dominating men's and women's darts.

"I see this issue being used to divide. I see it being used to hurt people," he said. "It's especially hurtful for trans people and people with transgender members of their family who witness themselves or people they love being used as a political football," Pete added.

What about the biological females, Pete?

Here's the simple question that Pete, who has a son and daughter, needs to answer: Would you have a problem if your daughter lost a sporting event to a biological male?

Who Could Secure the 2028 Democratic Nomination for President?

According to a poll released in June by Emerson College, Buttigieg was the favored candidate by Democrats over powerhouses like Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Are we looking at Mayor Pete vs. JD Vance?

Polymarket opened its presidential betting in July. Vance's odds of winning the White House, according to the crypto prediction market, is 28%. Newsom has a 15% chance. Mayor Pete is at 8%, which is a point behind AOC.