Paul Skenes’ Shower Habit Has Livvy Dunne All Worked Up

Pirates ace Paul Skenes throws a filthy fastball, but it’s his shower habit, not his heater, that girlfriend Livvy Dunne finds "disgusting."

The first couple of LSU recently appeared in GQ magazine for a photo shoot and a Couple's Quiz (how 1999 of them). That's where Livvy discussed the hurler's shower routine that has her all worked up.

As Dunne tells it, when Skenes feels the need to wash off the stench of perennial cellar dweller Pittsburgh, Dunne, inevitably, ends up all wet. "Your worst habit is getting out of the shower and getting water all over the floor," Dunne told GQ.

Maybe Paul can snag a couple of tarps from PNC Park the next time he wants to hose off at home. I'm sure Livvy wouldn't mind. "I’m on the verge of slipping and, like, cracking my head open because there’s so much water everywhere," Dunne added.

Paul Skenes And Livvy Dunne Met While Both Were Attending LSU

Leaving Dunne soaked doesn't seem to bother Skenes, the reigning National League Rookie of the Year. After listening to Dunne's gripe, he told his gymnast girlfriend: "Well, you seem like you really had to think about that one for a while."

Curveball. Skenes had heard this from Dunne before. Likely quite a few times.

"I've been waiting for this moment," a laughing Dunne replied. "No, I'm kidding. I complain about this a lot. But there's been no change."

With Dunne fouling off his rebuttal, Skenes threw some junk over the plate, suggesting bathrooms should be carpeted in an effort to soak up access water.

"That's disgusting," Dunne shot back.

Poor Paul. A pitcher’s partner shouldn’t be afraid of a little water; rain delays are part of the game.

