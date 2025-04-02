Olivia Dunne And Paul Skenes Crank Out A Photoshoot That Grips The Country

It's baseball season, boys and girls, and that means America's favorite MLB couple is back in our lives for the next five months.

Olivia Dunne and Paul Skenes! The Mayor & First Lady of Pittsburgh. Baseball's answer to Taylor & Travis. The best pitcher in the game, and the influencer who quite literally changed the influencing game forever.

Love these two. Maybe it's because I hate Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift so much? Maybe it's because Livvy's rise at LSU really coincided with when I first started working at OutKick in the summer of 2022?

I have a soft spot in my heart for Livvy Dunne. She reminds me of a simpler time, before NIL got out of control.

Regardless, these two just do it for me. And, frankly, for America. Where the hell else are you getting #content like THIS just six days into the season?

Nowhere!

Paul Skenes is a vet

Oh hell yes. Inject it straight into my veins. The NFL can have Travis and Taylor. Real patriots know who America's real power couple is.

Love the energy here from Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne. This is how you #GrowTheGame. This, and torpedo bats. And you know who knows it better than anyone? GQ, apparently.

Look at this headline:

Why the Algorithm Loves Gen Z’s ‘It Couple’ Livvy Dunne and Paul Skenes

Couple obvious takeaways from this novel. I read it, so you don't have to:

- Livvy basically made it her life's mission to get Paul Skenes to notice her a few years back. She talks about how he wouldn't follow her back on Instagram. It's an absolute veteran move by Skenes. Play hard to get. It worked.

- "But I had ambition to get to know him." See?

- Paul eventually asked her out … for ice cream. Another pro-move here. It's old-school, but it works. Not a lot of Gen-Zers have the patience for this, but it works. Trust me.

- "I’m actually very happy he flew through the minor leagues," Livvy says. "Because some of those places were brutal." Yeah, understatement of the year.

- Just kidding! This is: "Livvy tells me that she thinks Paul’s love language is physical touch." Gee, wonder wonder why?

- Based Olivia Dunne? "Florida seems like a good place to put down roots, she thinks. ('I don’t want my New Jersey residency; the taxes there are crazy')"

My girl! Welcome to the Sunshine State!

Like I said, this is America's power couple. Now, we just need the Pirates to actually be good at baseball for once, and I think it'll be off to the races for these two.

And if they don't? That's OK, too. I assume Paul is perfectly fine eating his mac & cheese with Olivia Dunne strapped to his side.

What a life. Different worlds.