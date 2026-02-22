Paris Hilton Celebrated Her 45th Birthday As Most Do With A Birthday Suit Photo Shoot

Just when you start thinking that Paris Hilton has begun to lose touch with everyday people, she reels us back in with a reminder that she is more like us than we allow ourselves to believe.

Last week she celebrated her 45th birthday. It's not 18 or 21 or 30 or even 40, but it's a significant one nonetheless. Next stop 50.

Where will we be then? With any luck, we'll still receive birthday suit content from the heiress. I'm not talking about computer-generated garbage either.

I mean real birthday suit content, the likes of which Paris delivered for the big four-five. We can hope she's still a woman of the people by then.

Now I know the photo shoot portion of her celebratory birthday suit content can be misleading. Look at her putting together an over-the-top production.

But you can’t expect an heiress who has grinded her way to the top to set up a phone on a timer and produce this content herself or, even worse, have a friend snap the nudes, can you?

Paris Hilton Turns 45 And Reminds Everyone She’s Still Paris Hilton

That's not how we want to remember Paris Hilton's 45th birthday. In fact, I'd love nothing more than for her to have her husband re-propose to her days before her birthday.

Really lean into that connecting with everyday people. That's exactly what she did while on her Caribbean birthday vacation. Imagine for a second trying to ruin this moment by telling her it's too much?

Fortunately, that didn’t happen. We got a taste of magic before the birthday suit photo shoot magic was delivered.

A reminder from Paris that it's not always easy, but in the end it's worth it. What will another five years bring? What about fifteen?

I can’t help but believe that's part of the message behind what was a simple clothing-free birthday photo shoot. Most certainly it's about Paris connecting with all of us.

That much is obvious, but it's also about the hope of what's to come. It could be a bumpy road, but we'll figure it out, together, one birthday suit photo shoot at a time, when and where appropriate.

I don’t know about you, but that's the message that I needed to hear. But there's no time to ruminate over that. Paris was onto the next photo shoot because, like you, there are truly no days off.