Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Her 60th Birthday In Her Birthday Suit

It's Elizabeth Hurley's birthday, and she'll take off all her clothes if she wants to. This isn’t just any birthday for the British actress and bikini model, this is her 60th.

If any birthday is worthy of a nude to help celebrate, it's this one. It's a milestone birthday. You only turn 60 once and any old bikini picture isn’t going to cut it.

You don't have to tell Hurley that. She understands the social media content game better than most half her age. She's still bringing it every single summer, and it doesn’t look like that's coming to an end.

SIGN UP for The Daily OutKick. New Look, Same Attitude.

Hurley found a field, took her clothes off, and wished herself a happy birthday in her birthday suit while looking back at what was a big year for her.

In other words, she rolled out one hell of a welcome to 60 for herself and the rest of the internet. This is how it's done, assuming you can still pull it off like Hurley can.

Elizabeth Hurley is in love for her 60th birthday

"Happy birthday to me! This year has already been a wild ride; my 30th year of working with the Estée Lauder Companies, my 30th year as the Global Ambassador of the @esteelaudercompanies Breast Cancer Campaign, the 20th anniversary of @elizabethhurleybeach and… I’m in love ♥️♥️♥️," she wrote.

"Feeling very blessed and grateful for having the best friends & family in the world ♥️ pic taken this afternoon… in my birthday suit xxx"

That love Hurley is talking about must be Billy Ray Cyrus, although there's hope she's already kicked him to the curb and moved on with someone new.

She didn’t mention old Billy Ray by name or tag him in the picture.

The two shocked the world on Easter Sunday earlier this year with a relationship announcement that nobody saw coming and were still an item as of a couple of weeks ago.

Matters of the heart are complicated. It's not fair to hold that against her. Happy Birthday, Elizabeth Hurley. Let's hope Kate Upton, who shares a birthday with her, follows with a birthday suit post of her own.