Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus Dating Has The Internet Buzzing

In one of the more shocking relationship reveals, Elizabeth Hurley announced on Easter Sunday that she's in a relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus.

"Wait….what?" actress Melissa Gilbert, who played Laura Ingalls on Little House on the Prairie, wrote on Instagram.

Exactly, Melissa.

This one caught everyone off-guard considering you're taking an elite British bikini model and throwing her into a relationship with a tatted-up, possibly plastic surgeried 63-year-old Billy Ray (99.5% chance he's had some work done) who has this weird dyed black beard thing going on.

Hurley, 59, seemed to be at an age where she had her choice of men who don't look like they beg for change on a Nashville street corner, but here we are with Billy Ray stealing her achy, breaky heart.

Why is this so shocking? Less than a year ago, Cyrus divorced some woman who goes by the name Firerose. Let's just say the marriage didn't end smoothly. On June 13, 2024, Cyrus filed for a temporary restraining order to keep Firerose away from his money by claiming she'd blown through $97,000 on his credit cards over a 2 ½ week period.

The next day, Firerose hammered Billy Ray with claims that she was a victim of of "extreme verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse" during their marriage. Lawyers also hit him with "persistent drug abuse" charges and that he'd often call Firerose a "selfish f--king bitch."

By July 1, Firerose posted an image with the word "fraud" over a candle, which is believed to be aimed at the country music legend.

Add it all up and you have some serious drama in the Cyrus house.

Meanwhile, from every indication we have, and the OutKick Culture Department tracks Elizabeth's content pretty closely, she's been going through life making Hallmark Christmas movies and seemingly living a quiet life just having fun.

Now here she is indicating there's some hooking up going on.

You're damn right people like Melissa Gilbert are talking.

Is it possible Elizabeth Hurley is appearing in a movie or music video with Billy Ray Cyrus?

Yes. Fingers crossed.

In 2022, Hurley and Billy Ray appeared in Christmas in Paradise alongside Kelsey Grammer.

"The opportunity to work with Billy Ray, whom I’ve long been a fan of — my son was the age where he used to watch Hannah Montana all the time, so of course, I used to watch it with him," Hurley said at the time. "I knew Billy Ray really well from that, and of course, some of his music. That was a big plus."

The movie thing would calm the Internet's nerves, that's for sure.

The Internet reacts to Elizabeth Hurley & Billy Ray Cyrus in a relationship